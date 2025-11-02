Which Jaguars Can Dominate vs. Raiders Following Travis Hunter's Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are stunned. What should have been a likely "get-right" game against the Las Vegas Raiders for this team, following two straight losses and their Week 8 bye, has practically turned into a must-win affair. That's because the Jags lost Travis Hunter Jr. to a non-contact knee injury in practice.
He'll miss at least the next four games after being placed on IR. While initial scans showed that his ACL is intact, his status for the remainder of the season is in question. The Jaguars and their fans had high hopes that he could become a consistent featured weapon in their offense following his breakout game in London against the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, they'll have to look elsewhere for playmaking on that side of the ball. Regardless of his absence — or Eric Murray's, who's joining him on IR, or Devin Lloyd's, who's questionable for Sunday — Jacksonville needs to take care of business on the road versus the Raiders. In fact, if they want to be viewed as a legitimate playoff threat, they need to blow the doors off Allegiant Stadium in Week 9.
Can the Jaguars offense show out without Travis Hunter Jr.?
1. Trevor Lawrence +350 to throw 3+ passing touchdowns
Trevor Lawrence has yet to have the breakout many were hoping for in his first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. He's only thrown for three touchdowns once this season, in Week 2's barnburner loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, he's found the end zone with his arm three or more times in just seven out of 67 career games.
Week 9's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders could be the perfect opportunity for him to notch another hat trick and meet this line from FanDuel. Their defense is highly vulnerable, and Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking to make a statement in this game — that their air attack can be elite even without Travis Hunter Jr.
2. Brian Thomas Jr. +950 to score 2+ touchdowns
With Hunter Jr. out, the Jaguars can no longer wait for Brian Thomas Jr. to get through his struggles. They need him to fully arrive as soon as possible now. When he's right, the Raiders don't have anybody who can check him in their secondary.
So far in his young career, BTJ has only one game with more than one touchdown. Notching a second one with Hunter Jr. on the sidelines would be a huge confidence booster for him and the team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
To see who steps up for the Jaguars after Travis Hunter Jr.'s injury, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on these lottery props for Jaguars vs. Raiders Week 9.