Jaguars vs. Raiders Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After an emotional Friday in which the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that rookie Travis Hunter would be placed on injured reserve with a non-contact knee injury, the Jaguars must quickly bounce back and prepare for their Week 9 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 9, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
1) Who has the bigger game: Maxx Crosby or Josh Hines-Allen?
John Shipley: I lean Hines-Allen for a few reasons. Despite the lack of sacks, Hines-Allen has been consistently disruptive this season and the closer Travon Walker gets to 100%, the better off he will be. I think he has a much easier matchup than Crosby considering the struggles of Stone Forsythe and DJ Glaze, while I also do not believe Crosby is close to 100%.
Andy Quach: At this point in their careers, Maxx Crosby has shown to be the consistently more impactful individual talent. However, the Raiders' defense isn't nearly as deep or well-rounded. Ultimately, it'll be much easier for Liam Coen and the Jaguars to scheme Crosby out of the game than it will be for Pete Carroll and Las Vegas to fully neutralize Josh Hines-Allen while also accounting for Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and the creative blitzing from Anthony Campanile.
Jared Feinberg: This is the day we finally see some sack production from not just the Jaguars' defensive front but Hines-Allen. He is an incredible player who can take over a game, but the pass rush hasn't always been there this season. With a sluggish Raiders offensive line, Hines-Allen is due for a multi-sack game and is so disruptive in all facets of the game. Crosby could have a big day against Walker Little on Sunday, so it would not be surprising to see either player have productive rushing days on defense. However, Hines-Allen is the difference-maker in this bout.
2) Will the Jaguars get back to turnover ways vs. Geno Smith?
John Shipley: Yes, they will. I predict a multiple-turnover game for the Jaguars, which they have not done since Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith holds onto the ball longer than most quarterbacks and has been known to press the issue when the offense is struggling, which has been often in 2025. This is the week the Jaguars get back to what made them so good to start the season.
Andy Quach: Geno Smith has 10 interceptions in seven games. He's only had two weeks this season without a pick. I'd be willing to bet that he won't notch a third against a hungry, ball-hawking Jaguars' defense. Jacksonville hasn't forced a turnover in two straight games and lost both of them. With Devin Lloyd potentially back in the mix, Greg Newsome II better integrated, and Travon Walker more accustomed to playing with his club, I expect this defense to take full advantage of a favorable matchup and get a takeaway — or multiple.
Jared Feinberg: Yes. The bye week was perfect for the Jaguars to reset, reassess, and get back on track for productive games on the defensive side of the ball. This is a team still learning a defensive system that can be complicated, but forces defenders to remain disciplined at times. Another week of learning Anthony Campanile's unit could help cornerback Greg Newsome II with his adjustment to his new team. The Jaguars get back on track, forcing a fumble via strip sack and securing two interceptions against Smith.
3) Score prediction?
John Shipley: Losing Travis Hunter is a legit blow, but the Jaguars' roster should not be at the point where losing Hunter is the difference between them and the Raiders. I think Jaguars win, even in unconvincing fashion. Jaguars 20, Raiders 16.
Andy Quach: The Jaguars haven't had a truly dominant game yet this season. The Raiders could be a perfect storm for them to capitalize on all of their greatest strengths and put together a complete, statement victory to regain momentum. This could be a get-right week for Trevor Lawrence and the air attack, Travis Etienne Jr. and the ground game, and Anthony Campanile's aggressive defense. Jacksonville takes care of business on the road, 31-17.
Jared Feinberg: The Jaguars got their bye week at a time when they were beginning to reel with tough losses at home (yes, London is a home game). Losing Travis Hunter this week to a knee injury is a crushing blow, but if certain players, such as Brian Thomas Jr. and the return of Brenton Strange, in a few weeks, could help solve the inconsistencies in the passing game for Jacksonville and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Raiders seem destined for a top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft and are not a good football team. The Jaguars should win this game and showcase some improvements in offensive discipline, pass-catching consistency, and taking the football away, defensively. Jaguars 28, Raiders 13
