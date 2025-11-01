Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Raiders Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More

In this week's roundtable, we give our final preview to the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 9 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

John Shipley, Andy Quach, Jared Feinberg, Jared Feinberg

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110622 Raiders Jags Cp 50
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110622 Raiders Jags Cp 50 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After an emotional Friday in which the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that rookie Travis Hunter would be placed on injured reserve with a non-contact knee injury, the Jaguars must quickly bounce back and prepare for their Week 9 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 9, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.

1) Who has the bigger game: Maxx Crosby or Josh Hines-Allen?

John Shipley: I lean Hines-Allen for a few reasons. Despite the lack of sacks, Hines-Allen has been consistently disruptive this season and the closer Travon Walker gets to 100%, the better off he will be. I think he has a much easier matchup than Crosby considering the struggles of Stone Forsythe and DJ Glaze, while I also do not believe Crosby is close to 100%.

liam coen
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Andy Quach: At this point in their careers, Maxx Crosby has shown to be the consistently more impactful individual talent. However, the Raiders' defense isn't nearly as deep or well-rounded. Ultimately, it'll be much easier for Liam Coen and the Jaguars to scheme Crosby out of the game than it will be for Pete Carroll and Las Vegas to fully neutralize Josh Hines-Allen while also accounting for Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and the creative blitzing from Anthony Campanile.

liam coen
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: This is the day we finally see some sack production from not just the Jaguars' defensive front but Hines-Allen. He is an incredible player who can take over a game, but the pass rush hasn't always been there this season. With a sluggish Raiders offensive line, Hines-Allen is due for a multi-sack game and is so disruptive in all facets of the game. Crosby could have a big day against Walker Little on Sunday, so it would not be surprising to see either player have productive rushing days on defense. However, Hines-Allen is the difference-maker in this bout.

liam coen
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls out from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2) Will the Jaguars get back to turnover ways vs. Geno Smith?

John Shipley: Yes, they will. I predict a multiple-turnover game for the Jaguars, which they have not done since Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith holds onto the ball longer than most quarterbacks and has been known to press the issue when the offense is struggling, which has been often in 2025. This is the week the Jaguars get back to what made them so good to start the season.

Andy Quach: Geno Smith has 10 interceptions in seven games. He's only had two weeks this season without a pick. I'd be willing to bet that he won't notch a third against a hungry, ball-hawking Jaguars' defense. Jacksonville hasn't forced a turnover in two straight games and lost both of them. With Devin Lloyd potentially back in the mix, Greg Newsome II better integrated, and Travon Walker more accustomed to playing with his club, I expect this defense to take full advantage of a favorable matchup and get a takeaway — or multiple.

liam coen
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: Yes. The bye week was perfect for the Jaguars to reset, reassess, and get back on track for productive games on the defensive side of the ball. This is a team still learning a defensive system that can be complicated, but forces defenders to remain disciplined at times. Another week of learning Anthony Campanile's unit could help cornerback Greg Newsome II with his adjustment to his new team. The Jaguars get back on track, forcing a fumble via strip sack and securing two interceptions against Smith.

liam coen
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3) Score prediction? 

John Shipley: Losing Travis Hunter is a legit blow, but the Jaguars' roster should not be at the point where losing Hunter is the difference between them and the Raiders. I think Jaguars win, even in unconvincing fashion. Jaguars 20, Raiders 16.

Andy Quach: The Jaguars haven't had a truly dominant game yet this season. The Raiders could be a perfect storm for them to capitalize on all of their greatest strengths and put together a complete, statement victory to regain momentum. This could be a get-right week for Trevor Lawrence and the air attack, Travis Etienne Jr. and the ground game, and Anthony Campanile's aggressive defense. Jacksonville takes care of business on the road, 31-17.

Jared Feinberg: The Jaguars got their bye week at a time when they were beginning to reel with tough losses at home (yes, London is a home game). Losing Travis Hunter this week to a knee injury is a crushing blow, but if certain players, such as Brian Thomas Jr. and the return of Brenton Strange, in a few weeks, could help solve the inconsistencies in the passing game for Jacksonville and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Raiders seem destined for a top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft and are not a good football team. The Jaguars should win this game and showcase some improvements in offensive discipline, pass-catching consistency, and taking the football away, defensively. Jaguars 28, Raiders 13

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars and the Week 9 roundtable.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the Week 9 roundtable when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.

Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft

Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft