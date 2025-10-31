What Final Week 9 Injury Report Means For Jaguars' Devin Lloyd, Eric Murray
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report of Week 9, and it is far from encouraging.
It was already known the Jaguars would be without rookie receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after head coach Liam Coen announced Hunter would be placed on injured reserve with a non-contact knee injury. Now, the Jaguars are set to be without another starter as safety Eric Murray was listed as out with a neck injury.
Final Injury Report
Listed as out alongside Hunter and Murray were tight end Quintin Morris (groin) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (gron). Listed as questionable is linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), while wide receivers Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. carry no injury designation. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck and cornerback Jourdan Lewis are also not carrying an injury designation.
With Hunter and Patrick both out, the Jaguars now have just three healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster. With injuries to Morris and Brenton Strange, the Jaguars only have five healthy pass-catchers when you add in their two-man tight end room of Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long.
"Yeah, there's only so many ones you can use. You got 11, 12, 21, so we're—obviously we got the two tight ends still at the moment in terms of working through some of that," Coen said on Friday. "But no, I don't think it'll alter too much. Like you're ultimately going to live in those personnel groupings until otherwise, and it won't affect too much I don't think.”
With Lloyd listed as questionable, it remains to be seen if the Jaguars will get their star linebacker back. If he misses a second consecutive game, then he will once again be replaced in the lineup by third-year linebacker Ventrell Miller.
“He's been doing a good job, man. He's a physical dude. I know I've said that about him before, but he gives you a presence in there in the interior, in terms of especially in the early down run game, I think he's done a good job," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday about Miller.
"I thought he did a pretty good job overall in the pass game in the early down stuff the other day. Made some open field tackles that his break drive technique was pretty dang good when the quarterback was taking his front hand off the ball and all that stuff. So, he showed up in a bunch of ways for us, and I think he's continued to progress for us. So, I think he's done a good job.”
