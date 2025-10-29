Jaguars' Liam Coen Delivers Key Preview of Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview the Las Vegas Raiders, and we were there for it all.
Watch Coen's comments by viewing below.
For a partial transcript of Coen's comments, read below.
Q: On how to improve the run game without just ‘calling more runs'?
Coen: “Yeah, I think getting a little bit healthier up-front helps, just being off a week and getting these guys feeling better up front to where we can get back to running off the football. Creating a little bit more movement up-front and just creating a little bit more of an advantage through maybe different—you go run zone, gap, different variations can help as well. But just getting back to running off the football a little bit more, a little bit more violence and it all ties in.
"Like the back, we had a good conversation this morning in our run game meeting, understanding the intent of the runs. Where is this supposed to hit? Everybody's got a job in the run game, it does take all 11, but you watch the self-scout throughout the games that we really ran it best, everything was tied in and it's not going to always be perfect in the run game, but if you're coming off the ball, you're playing physically, your backs are hitting the holes the right way and you're calling it more and calling it at more opportune times. The run game typically has more success.”
Q: On if changes to the offensive line or an opportunity for them to get healthy was needed
Coen: “Changes were not really necessary. I don't think. It was just getting a couple guys feeling a little bit better. When you got knicks, whether it's at multiple spots on your body or whatever it is, you don't feel great and I think a lot of it has to do with just getting back to balance. Like I've talked about that a lot is anytime you're balanced you typically have an advantage to the opponent where they don't know it's a typical run down when you're calling it or it's a known pass down, you're calling a run, it's a known run down, you're calling a pass.
"Just mixing that up, having a better feel for it, how we're running it, ‘Alright, this run scheme's maybe not doing what we thought it might’, we have to adjust to maybe doing this or ‘Hey, it's just we didn't block that well on this specific play.’ Run it again, ‘We got it, we'll be okay, we can fix it.’ So, kind of a combination of those things.”
Q: On Raiders TE Brock Bowers?
Coen: “I had a lot of experience with him in the SEC at Kentucky. Played against him multiple times, thought he was extremely advanced at that time. For a second-year player to have—he gets in and out breaks so well. I know he was like 40 something inch vertical coming out of high school. He is a very good athlete.
"He's what you define as a football player, I mean, he just has a knack for getting open. He's harder to tackle than maybe just looking at the tape. He'll break tackles, drag people down, he knows how to wiggle and separate and also the contested catch ability. So very good player, have a lot of respect for him.”
