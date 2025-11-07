Jaguars Have Uncovered New Deadly Red Zone Weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars have steadily been improving on offense in Liam Coen's first year at the helm. They started slowly out of the gate before hitting a severe bump in their two-game losing streak to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. However, it seems that this team used its Week 8 bye to make some much-needed tweaks.
It didn't look that way to begin their last game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The offense looked absolutely sluggish in its first half of football after the bye, scoring just three points in two quarters behind Cam Little's NFL-record 68-yard field goal. However, they turned things around in a major way after the intermission, scoring 24 points on six straight drives between the fourth quarter and overtime to pull off a clutch one-point victory.
In that second half, Jacksonville discovered some things about its offense that could lead to a surge down the stretch of the season. The Jaguars have struggled to find their identity on that side of the ball under Liam Coen. They may have stumbled their way into a winning formula that could lead to a playoff push.
Bhayshul Tuten could be the Jaguars' new secret weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been pretty disappointing on offense this season. They've had some flashes of elite play, but their inconsistency and inefficiency have kept them from being a top-tier unit. It's not as if the Jaguars can't move the ball.
They currently rank in the top half of the league in yards per game, 14th with 338.9. However, they're just 21st in average points at 22.0. This shows the disparity between how well they've been able to move the chains and how poorly they've capitalized on their long drives. According to Team Rankings, the Jaguars are tied for 12th in the NFL with 3.4 red zone trips per game, but they're just 23rd in red-zone touchdown percentage at 51.85 percent.
Jacksonville was able to find the end zone on four of its six red zone trips against the Las Vegas Raiders, with rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten taking one in for his third touchdown on the year. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski recently highlighted what makes him such a valuable goal-line threat:
"Well, I think his strength and his contact balance, you see a lot of yards after contact, very few times you see him finishing runs going backwards, and that's huge at the goal line. Short yardage, any run really, but it's especially apparent on those where you need one hard yard or a hard run, and he goes out there, and he is able to get it on looks that aren't always clean. There's oftentimes a guy where they've outnumbered you, so there's a guy there at the point of attack, and you’ve got to be able to run right through a shoulder tackle, run right through an arm tackle. And his strength and ability to accelerate on receiving the balls is what makes him an asset there.”
Never again miss one major story related to Bhayshul Tuten's emergence when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.