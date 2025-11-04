The Jaguars Might Finally Be Figuring It Out in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 5-3 in the 2025 NFL season, their first under new head coach Liam Coen. That's brought a lot of optimism around this team, especially considering that they've gotten to this point despite being far from perfect this year. Among their many issues, penalties have been perhaps the most glaring and the most impactful.
The Jaguars currently lead the NFL in calls against them with 74. This is despite the fact that they've played one fewer game than a lot of teams that have yet to go into their bye week. Quite a few of their flags have been due to procedural issues, which isn't exactly rare under a brand-new system.
However, it's clearly an issue that the Jaguars have to address. It seems that they did during their Week 8 bye. Jacksonville was able to clean up enough of its mistakes to eke out a 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders following its intermission.
Jaguars managing the clock
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had several illegal shift penalties called on them this season. This is usually a rare call to see in the NFL, but Head Coach Liam Coen's offensive system relies on a lot of pre-snap motion, much more than this team is used to deploying. As such, they've committed quite a few errors along the way, costing them five yards apiece.
They had two illegal shift flags against them in Week 9's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, called on back-to-back plays. That's not the only type of procedural penalty the Jaguars have had this season, though. They've also routinely run down the play clock, trying to figure out the play and go through all of the motions.
Believe it or not, the Jaguars have only drawn three delay-of-game flags this year, although they've spent multiple timeouts preventing them. Toward the end of their overtime win over the Raiders, Trevor Lawrence repeatedly burned almost the entire play clock before getting the snap off. According to Liam Coen, that was by design:
"That was the whole point in overtime was to eat as much clock as possible, and I didn't feel like we were stressed out at all when it came to — I mean, you look at the National Football League all the time, quarterbacks are operating at one second. I mean, that's part of it. That's part of the game. You have to be able to operate with the clock, especially with the personnel changes, the people that we're not even sure who's healthy on the sideline half the time last night. So, I think some of that had to do with it, but I never actually felt like we were in a mode of panic or not able to get plays off."
