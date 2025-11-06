Jaguars' Grant Udinski Talks Jakobi Meyers Trade, Bhayshul Tuten's Role
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski discussed the addition of Jakobi Meyers and more on Thursday, and we were there for it all.
To watch Udinski's comments, view below.
For a partial transcript of Udinski's comments, read below.
Q: On what WR Jakobi Meyers can add to the offense?
Udinski: “Really excited about what he can add. The presence and the type of person he is, first and foremost, for the room will be a huge addition for those guys to get around a guy who's been experienced, a competitive guy who works and is focused and really tries to master his craft in so many ways. And then similar things that Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] and James [General Manager James Gladstone] have talked about.
A guy who plays strong, strong handed, strong in the run game, strong at the top of his route, strong getting off the ball. He does that at a high level and then he still has the ability to separate underneath, can run really routes at all three levels, third level, second level, and first-level routes. So, he'll be a good guy who can play inside, outside. That versatility is huge for the offense, especially as you kind of piece things together and find different roles for him in the middle of the season.”
Q: On RB Bhayshul Tuten being an effective goal-line option?
Udinski: “Well, I think his strength and his contact balance, you see a lot of yards after contact, very few times you see him finishing runs going backwards and that's huge at the goal line. Short yardage, any run really, but it's especially apparent on those where you need one hard yard or a hard run and he goes out there, and he is able to get it on looks that aren't always clean. There's oftentimes a guy where they've outnumbered you, so there's a guy there at the point of attack and you’ve got to be able to run right through a shoulder tackle, run right through an arm tackle. And his strength and ability to accelerate on receiving the balls is what makes him an asset there.”
