Jaguars DL Arik Armstead: Pass-Rush Prowess Kicks Off Top-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is time for the top-10.

We have ranked the No. 11 through No. 25 spots in our rankings of the most-important Jaguars entering the 2026 season, and it is time to kick-off the top-tier with defensive tackle Arik Armstead. So, why does Armstead take the No. 10 spot? We break it down below.

Why Arik Armstead is So Important

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Armstead got off to a hot start in the 2025 season, and his move back to defensive tackle after a year at defensive end looked like it was paying dividends. He still made plays down the stretch during the Jaguars' playoff run, and he played a key role in their top-ranked run defense, but a hand injury hindered his production and impacted Jacksonville's pass-rush potential.

In short, the Jaguars need Armstead to be at his best to have a chance to put the best pass-rush possible on the field. Armstead was able to do that before his injuries last season, and now he will have to aim to do so once more as the Jaguars continue to lean on him to provide a pass-rush from the interior defensive line.

“We just need I think the production that we were seeing before Arik got hurt and as he came back, obviously he pushed through it, pushed through an injury at the end of the year," Jaguars defebsive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this month. "And Arik is a huge guy inside. He creates great middle push. He's got elite pass rush value for us, so we just need him to keep going the way he's been going.”

Arik Armstead's Strengths and Weaknesses

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Arik Armstead (91) and Dawuane Smoot (98) close in at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Armstead has always been a good pass-rusher from the interior of the defensive line, and this once again proved to be true during the 2025 season. He has the length and quickness to be a mismatch for several guards, which led to him recording seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and one forced fumble last season.

If there is any weakness to Armstead's game at this point of his career, it would likely just be his ability to consistently finish. He is able to get a lot of quick pressures, but he has 15 combined quarterback hits the last two years after 13 in 12 games in 2023. If he can get back to that ability of closing on the quarterback, he could be in for a massive season.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Arik Armstead

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars lost Arik Armstead to injury for any period of time, their options would be a bit limited. There is Ruke Orhorhoro, who they acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons for Maason Smith. But outside of the third-year defensive tackle, the Jaguars do not have many other obvious options for depth at the position.

The Jaguars could bump Travon Walker inside on more passing downs if this was the case, but that has never seemed like a feasible option outside of a few select scenarios. If the Jaguars lost Armstead for any point of time, it would be a legit blow to their defensive line depth, especially in terms of the pass-rush. If it meant more snaps for Walker inside, that would then create questions at the edge spot he would vacate.

Why We Ranked Arik Armstead Here

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars did not make any veteran additions to their pass-rush this offseason outside of a trade for third-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. There is genuine excitement for the former Atlanta Falcons second-round pick, but there is no question that Armstead is the more important piece for the pass-rush in 2026.

Armstead was on a roll before his hand injury last year, and he forms a quality defensive tackle duo with DaVon Hamilton . If he can pick his momentum back up from early in the 2025 season, he will be the most important piece of the Jaguars' defensive front that isn't a $100 million edge defender.