Jaguars DL Ruke Orhorhoro: First New Addition Makes List at No. 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Most of the players to make our top-25 most important Jacksonville Jaguars list thus far have been mainstays for years, or have at least held a starting role with the franchise before.

This time around, though, it is a brand-new face who makes the top-25 list : Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who the Jaguars traded for in April. Orhorhoro makes his debut on the list at No. 17, and it is not hard to see why.

Why Ruke Orhorhoro is So Important

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars badly needed someone on the roster this year who could help Arik Armstead get after the quarterback from the interior of the defensive line, and Orhorhoro can do exactly that. He has had consistent pressure numbers through his first two reasons, and the Jaguars can trust that he will at least give them more of a boost in that department than Maason Smith did over the last two seasons.

“Yeah, he's really athletic, man. I think the thing that's jumped out to me, just in the short time he's been here, is he's really improved a lot of his skills in the run game. He had a couple plays so far just kind of grabbing on guys and shedding and he's super strong, like he's another guy who’s weight room strong," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last week.

"He does play that way, and I think he's done a good job of playing with his hands. The D-line coaches are doing a really good job with him, and he's got a ton of athletic ability, so that definitely is something that gets you excited because he's got a little twitch in there in the rush, which is awesome.”

Ruke Orhorhoro Strengths and Weaknesses

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Orhorhoro has been a solid pass-rusher since entering the NFL after his career at Clemson. He has the burst, quick-movement ability, and pass-rush know-how to get after the quarterback at a consistent rate from a variety of alignments. He also plays with a red-hot motor, which shows up on running plays and on effort pass-rushes.

In terms of weaknesses, Orhorhoro still has to improve at his ability to finish. He got a lot of pressures last season but did not record many sacks. If he is going to hit his ceiling, then he will need to be able to take advantage of his ability to get quick pressures and make plays behind the line of scrimmage at a consistent rate.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Ruke Orhorhoro

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is ... an issue. The Jaguars' interior pass-rush was an issue a year ago once Arik Armstead got injured, and Orhorhoro will be expected to be the Jaguars' solution to ensure that kind of drop-off does not happen again. But the Jaguars' options to replace Orhorhoro in the event he is ever injured is a different story entirely.

The Jaguars' defensive tackle depth chart at three-technique behind Armstead and Orhororo consists of journeyman defensive tackle Matt Dickerson and several undrafted free agents. If the Jaguars need to find pass-rush depth at defensive tackle for any reason, they might have to look outside of the building.

Why We Ranked Ruke Orhorhoro Here

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) on the field against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Orhorhoro might not start for the Jaguars in 2026 due to Arik Armstead's place on the depth chart, that doesn't take away from his value and importance. The Jaguars need to have a better pass-rush inside, and Orhorhoro is the only real addition they made this offseason to accomplish that goal. If they are going to get more pressure from the interior line, it will be up to Armstead, Orhohoro, and Travon Walker.

Orhorhoro has the traits to play up and down the defensive line in Anthony Campanile's scheme, so do not expect him to simply be a three-technique pass-rusher. He is going to have a clearly defined role that should impact just how high the ceiling of this unit will be.