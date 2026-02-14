One Clear Sign the Jaguars' Defense Is Set to Undergo Big Changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of things go right in 2025. While most conversations start with the offense, the defense was perhaps just as impressive.

The Jaguars are set to retain the defense's architect in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile , who is returning on a reworked deal after drawing interest from three different teams during the head coaching cycle. But even with Campanile's return, big change appears to be on the horizon for the ascending defense.

Big Changes Coming

With several starters from the Jaguars' 2025 defense set to be free agents next month unless the Jaguars work out new deals with them, the Jaguars' defense has just 60% of their 2025 defensive snaps still under contract for 2026, according to Mike Clay.

Only three teams are returning fewer snaps from their 2025 defense than the Jaguars: the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears. And while this list will surely change as teams re-sign players before the free agency window opens next month, the Jaguars' are unlikely to see that many defensive free agents return.

The biggest name set to depart from the defense is linebacker Devin Lloyd , who could reset the linebacker market with whatever deal he lands in March. But Lloyd isn't alone, and the Jaguars have 3,387 combined snaps and a combined 65 starts as eight veterans who contributed are set to hit free agency.

FA Starts Snaps Devin Lloyd 15 706 Andrew Wingard 16 961 Montaric Brown 12 735 Greg Newsome 11 462 Dennis Gardeck 8 423 Dawuane Smoot 0 450 Austin Johnson 0 192 Emmanuel Ogbah 3 323

Perhaps some of these defenders will be back. But if even half of them are gone, including a core four of Lloyd, Andrew Wingard, Montaric Brown, and Greg Newsome, then the Jaguars will have to find plenty of new faces to start for Campanile. And beyond those four are four of the Jaguars' top backups on defense from a year ago.

The Jaguars stocked up on both sides of the ball last offseason. Now some of those pieces, such as Travis Hunter and Caleb Ransaw, are set to play big roles after injury-shortened rookie seasons in which the Jaguars saw very little. This time around, the Jaguars won't have veterans in place while their young players are sidelined. They will need to see them step into those roles.

Campanile did wonders for the Jaguars' defense last year, and not all change is bad change. There is a chance the Jaguars upgrade in several places on defense. But change is inevitable, and it seems to be a month away from hitting the Jaguars' defense.

