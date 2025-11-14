Jaguars NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Players to Watch for CFB Week 12
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be put to the test this offseason without a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. As the areas of need continue to glow and stick out like a sore thumb, the list of potential prospects to target becomes clearer.
As of this writing, the Jaguars bestow a Top 64 selection, a second-round pick of their own, with a trio of third-round choices and numerous Day 3 picks. Their first-round pick next year belongs to the Cleveland Browns after moving up in the draft for rookie Travis Hunter this past April.
With only a few weeks to go in the college football regular season, we look at a few prospects that general manager James Gladstone could key in on during the pre-draft process. Let's take a peek.
Caleb Banks, interior DL, Florida
There is a portion of the Jaguars fanbase giddy about Banks appearing here, but the redshirt senior has not played a down this year, raising concerns about his medicals for the 2026 offseason. When healthy, Banks is one of the best penetrating defenders in the entire draft, affecting all phases of the game with a wicked get-off, power, explosion, and quality length to maintain and win the point of attack. This is the type of player the Jaguars are missing in the trenches with their interior defensive line.
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety, Toledo
The Jaguars still lack a difference-maker on the backend. While they may be hopeful that soon-to-be second-year safety Caleb Ransaw can develop into a quality defender, adding more youth to a defense with aging players needs to be a priority. McNeil-Warren is a rangy, downhill, athletic, and productive safety from Toledo who can provide immense value in the box and as a single-high role defender.
Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri
Here is a new name to get familiar with at the linebacker position for this upcoming draft; I have a sense that if the Jaguars are looking to get younger across the board on defense, adding another off-ball defender, whether Devin Lloyd is re-signed or not, should be a priority. Trotter is a physical, quick-trigger defender with outstanding run-game and pass-rush prowess. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile could be viewed as the replacement for Dennis Gardeck in the draft.
Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina
Another new name added to the list, Cisse is a player who has become a fast riser this season and enters the final few weeks of the regular season as the fourth-ranked cornerback on The Athletic's latest Top 50 draft board by Dane Bruglar. Cisse isn't the second-coming of Jaycee Horn, but he is a fluid, explosive, and physical defender with quality ball skills that the Jaguars could utilize in their secondary.
