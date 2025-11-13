Jaguars Superlatives: Breaking Down Midseason MVP and More
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially halfway through with the 2025 season, and it is some for some reflection.
As a result, the Jaguars On SI staff has put their heads together to come up with midseason superlatives for the Jaguars through nine games. Who has stood out, who has been a let-down, who is the MVP, and more -- we break it all down below.
MVP
John Shipley: Travis Etienne
The times the Jaguars' offense has looked the best this year is when they have put the game in Travis Etienne's hands. It remains uncertain if he gets a new deal, but if this is his last season with the Jaguars then he is going out with potentially his most impressive season in his entire NFL career up to this point.
Andy Quach: Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr. has undoubtedly been the leader of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense this season, and the team has gone the way he has gone in each game. They're 4-1 when ETN has 16 or more carries. Establishing the run and getting their lead back going early has been paramount to Jacksonville's success.
Jared Feinberg: Devin Lloyd
While Lloyd did struggle in his first game back from injury, he has been by far the most impactful player and overall defender on the Jaguars roster. Lloyd has single-handedly won Jacksonville games this season, including his two-interception performance against the San Francisco 49ers and his pick-six against the Kansas City Chiefs. What Lloyd has done this season has earned him the chance to become an All-Pro defender and secure a brand-new contract extension with the franchise.
OPOY
John Shipley: Brenton Strange
I know he has missed half the season, but I got to go with Brenton Strange. Other than Etienne, he has been the only consistent member of the offense who has not had game-altering mistakes. His return should be a massive boost for the offense in both the running and passing game.
Andy Quach: Travis Etienne Jr.
If a running back is winning MVP for a team, then he has to win Offensive Player of the Year as well, right? Etienne Jr. has been the player who has benefited the most from Head Coach Liam Coen's arrival. He's averaging a career-high 87.3 scrimmage yards per game and is on pace for 1,200+ yards.
Jared Feinberg: Travis Etienne
Like Lloyd, Etienne has had a resurgence in a contract year. By a healthy margin, Etienne has been the best offensive player on the field for the Jaguars as an every-down running back, playing his best football since 2022 while showcasing explosiveness, power, vision, and elusiveness in traffic. It is unclear if the Jaguars will pay Etienne this offseason, considering they have two rookie running backs, but the veteran ball carrier is on his way to getting paid regardless.
DPOY
John Shipley: Josh Hines-Allen
I understand people are frustrated with the sacks, but Hines-Allen is still No. 11 in pressures, No. 6 in quick pressures, and tied for first with turnovers caused by pressures. He is a very, very good player, but the lack of sacks has everyone's emotions running a bit hot. Taking emotion out of it, though, and he has been the clear best defender on the team once again. The gap between him and second-place is substantial, too.
Andy Quach: Devin Lloyd
On the other side of the ball, Devin Lloyd has had the biggest breakout for the Jaguars. Their defense just isn't the same without him on the field, as they proved in their 35-7 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn't quite right in their last defeat to the Houston Texans either, missing a season-high three tackles after returning from a calf issue that cost him nearly three full games. Jacksonville needs him to return to form and lead this defense back to glory.
Jared Feinberg: Lloyd
It has been a disappointing year for guys like Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The hot start on defense has gone stale, but Lloyd remains the best player on this unit this season and hasn't shown anything to suggest otherwise. He is as impactful a linebacker as you want in this league, generating pressure as a blitzer, creating takeaways in coverage, and flying to the football in run support and fits. That contract extension will be very well-earned.
Rookie of the Year
John Shipley: Travis Hunter
Only two rookies were really considered here: Travis Hunter and LeQuint Allen. Caleb Ransay and Wyatt Milum have combined for zero snaps, Bhayshul Tuten's role is too limited, and every other pick is a backup or special teams piece. I did nearly go with Allen, but for now it is Hunter due to his rare flashes.
Andy Quach: Travis Hunter Jr.
By default, it has to go to Travis Hunter Jr. Despite struggling to find a consistent role on either side of the ball early in the season, the Jaguars still felt his impact any time he was on the field at wide receiver or cornerback. Now, they're feeling his absence. It's on the rest of the rookies to step up in the latter half of the campaign and take the mantle from him while he recovers from season-ending knee surgery.
Jared Feinberg: Travis Hunter
Unfortunate that Hunter won't be playing for the remainder of the season after suffering a LCL injury in practice a few weeks ago. Even though his year was cut short, Hunter's impact is undeniable as both a pass-catcher and coverage defender with incredible prowess at either position, making him a fundamental piece to the team's success in 2026 and beyond. Pundits will argue one position over another, but his talent and ability to play both ways should be appreciated, especially in the flashes he has shown this season.
Most Improved Player
John Shipley: Anton Harrisson
While his performance has been up-and-down as of late (he had a rough game against the Houston Texans in Week 10), I think Anton Harrison has taken the largest leap of any Jaguars player compared to last season. After a truly difficult 2024 season, Harrison has oftentimes looked like a long-term starting talent this year.
Andy Quach: Montaric "Buster" Brown
Montaric "Buster" Brown has stepped up in his fourth year and become the CB2 the Jaguars desperately needed this season, allowing Jourdan Lewis and Jarrian Jones to focus on covering the slot and giving Jacksonville a lifeline following Hunter Jr.'s injury. He's earning career-high grades in both coverage and overall defense from Pro Football Focus, while consistently shutting down his assignment and preventing targets.
Jared Feinberg: Parker Washington
It has been awesome to see Washington progress from a depth player making his name on special teams to doing the latter while becoming a new key fixture in the Jaguars' offense late into the season. One of the most reliable pass-catchers on the roster, Washington fits well in the slot as a chain mover and nuanced route runner who can win early at the line of scrimmage and has shown to get the best of the best on their heels or in a daze at times. Look for Washington to be a fixture in the offense for the foreseeable future.
Most Disappointing Player
John Shipley: Trevor Lawrence
Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Hines-Allen, heck, even Travis Hunter could all qualify here. But for me, I am going with Trevor Lawrence who is on pace to have the worst full-season of his career since he was a rookie under Urban Meyer. Liam Coen was supposed to take him to the next level, but it just simply has not happened.
Andy Quach: Brian Thomas Jr.
A lot of Jaguars have submitted some strong bids for this award over the past few weeks, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, EDGE Josh Hines-Allen, and left tackle Walker Little. However, Brian Thomas Jr. has been the most consistently disappointing player on the team. His invisibility at times and his backbreaking drops have repeatedly dragged this offense down. Hopefully, an extra week off will get him right again.
Jared Feinberg: Brian Thomas Jr.
This has been a surprising development after a sensational rookie season in 2024. Nothing has clicked for Thomas in 2025, suffering from dropped passes but dealing with moments of lackadaisical plays from time to time, causing even a rumor of a trade to occur close to the trade deadline one week ago. The talent is still there in Thomas, and the hope is that he can resume his 2024 play to end this year's campaign. Still, this has been one of the most disappointing developments this season.
