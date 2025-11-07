NFL Draft Jaguars Prospect Spotlight for CFB Week 11
For teams without a first-round selection, the prospects they evaluate are typically narrowed with an understanding that potential early-round selections will be off the field when they are set to make their first pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be in that position this offseason when they make their first pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
This means that for the offseason, many of the prospects discussed for Jacksonville will be Day Two possibilities. With that in mind, we're taking a closer look at potential projected prospects in rounds two and three of this upcoming draft, including a prospect spotlight on a talented pass rusher. Let's take a look.
Vega Ioane, iOL, Penn State
Ioane is a guard who the Jaguars could be seriously interested in during the process; a player capable of playing in multiple spots when asked, who fits head coach Liam Coen's zone system seamlessly. This is a powerful interior lineman who can generate consistent movement at the line of scrimmage and work laterally fairly well for his six-foot-four, 328-pound frame. A redshirt junior, Ioane is a player Jaguars fans should begin to learn and watch more of.
Antonio Williams, wide receiver, Clemson
Jacksonville's offense needs wide receivers who can catch the football. That means more competition at the position will be added during the offseason, and some of that could come through the draft, with the first Clemson Tiger showcased in this piece. Williams is a high-end route runner with reliable hands, aggression at the catch point, and inside-out versatility that could be valuable in the offense, plus his effort as a blocker will raise eyebrows from time to time.
Blake Miller, offensive tackle, Clemson
Circle the NFL Scouting Combine for Clemson's right tackle, who is one of the best athletes along the offensive line in this year's NFL draft. Miller's athleticism, discipline at the point of attack, and flexibility allow him to be an effective player in pass protection while adding a serious level of violence in the run game through and after the whistle. While his lack of power and overwhelming strength will limit his ceiling as a prospect, he fits Jacksonville's offense will and could give Walker Little a run for the starting left tackle spot.
Eli Stowers, tight end, Vanderbilt
I have not been impressed with the Jaguars' group of tight ends behind Brenton Strange, specifically as pass-catchers in the offense to lean on when times get tough at wide receiver. Stowers could provide that versatility at tight end with great pass-catching prowess to create yards after the catch and win at the catch point with quality ball skills that could open up possibilities for more 12 and 13 personnel usage.
Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Howell will soon be the first player evaluation I've completed for the 2026 draft, and the talent is exciting to watch. The Aggies' star pass rusher will likely come into the draft below the minimum thresholds, especially arm size, along with a lack of outstanding athleticism, to have a clearer role at the next level. However, his ability to win with speed, flexibility, impressive play strength, and striking ability at the point of attack could make him an interesting piece for the Jaguars' defense as a possible Dennis Gardeck successor.
