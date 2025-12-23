Jaguars Earn Exceptional Grade After Broncos Conquest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on an absolute tear over the last few months, going 7-1 over the last eight weeks and riding a six-game winning streak through Week 16.

For the Jaguars , their pièce de résistance was their 34-20 triumph over the Denver Broncos in Week 16. The win was so impressive the Jaguars have earned a grade that puts them at the absolute top of the class.

Grade's In

The grades are in for the Jaguars' dismantling of the Broncos, which saw the Jaguars snap a 12-game home winning streak and score the most points of any offense against the Broncos all season long.

CBS Sports' John Breech has the Jaguars with the A+ for their performance against the Broncos, making the Jaguars the only team to earn such a distinction in Week 16. Other teams earned A's and A-'s, but the Jaguars stood out as the top performance of the week.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn greet after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When it comes to the best teams in the AFC, the Jaguars haven't really been in the conversation this year, but that should change after this game. This was a statement win by a Jacksonville team that went into Denver and dominated the Broncos," Breech said.

"Trevor Lawrence, who looks totally revitalized in Liam Coen's offense, is on possibly the best run of his career. The Jags' QB threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns and now has 12 TD passes and zero interceptions in his past four games. The most impressive part is that Lawerence put these numbers against a Broncos defense that has been one of the best in the NFL this year."

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shakes hands with fans after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen their offense play at one of the highest levels of any offense in franchise history during their winning streak, and it hasn't been any just one player. The Jaguars' passing game has been led by Trevor Lawrence, but there has been more than just Lawrence stepping up to lead the Jaguars' hot streak.

"The Jags got a surprise performance from Parker Washington , who went off for a career-high 145 receiving yards on just six catches," Breech said.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"One reason the Jags' offense is so difficult to stop is because Lawerence loves to spread the ball out. Washington was the fifth different pass-catcher over the past five weeks to lead the team in receiving yards. The Jags (11-4) look like a team that's playoff ready."

With the Jaguars playing like this, it is hard not to involve them in the conversation amongst true contenders. Who would have thought six months ago? The Jaguars did, and that is all that matters.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

