Jaguars Earn First Major Win of Offseason With Montaric Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have scored their first major win of the 2026 offseason.

The Jaguars officially agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Montaric Brown on Monday morning, just hours before Brown was set to be a free agent. And in doing so, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone picked up a big win for his resume.

Cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown is staying in Jacksonville on a three-year, $33 million deal, per @JFowlerESPN and me. The 2022 7th-round pick would have had a strong market in free agency, but didn’t to want to leave Jacksonville.



Deal negotiated by his agency Milk & Honey… pic.twitter.com/fSthM5ElaH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Massive Win

Considering the fact that Brown could have easily hit north of $12 million a year in the free agency market, this type of deal has to be considired a boon for Gladstone and his staff. In signing Brown before he was able to officially get offers from other teams, the Jaguars were able to keep a homegrown talent who has strong support from every level in the organization, and they did it at seemingly a solid price.

Brown is the third internal free agent Gladstone has signed since December, following wide receiver Jakobi Meyers a nd offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. In doing so, the Jaguars made it clear who their top priorities were, and by all accounts they seems to have gotten it right by placing an emphasis on high-value positions and not lower-value ones like running back and linebacker.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown was set to be an appealing option for opposing teams this offseason thanks to his developmental arc. The former seventh-round pick started his career as a backup, but eventually he worked himself into the starting lineup over the years and then had a career season in 2025 under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Brown has been a reliable presence for the Jaguars for years, and his performance in 2025 makes him the perfect option to open the 2026 season as the Jaguars' full-time starter at cornerback across from former No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter. Had Brown left in free agency, the Jaguars would have had a big hole to fill.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) runs with the ball while running drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But by bringing Brown back, the Jaguars have eliminated cornerback as a potential top need. They do still need to add to the position in the coming days and weeks, but Brown ensures they now have their starting options already on the roster and they will not have to force a need-based pick on a cornerback early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brown is a big winner, too, going from seventh-round pick to the newest paid cornerback on the market. But make no mistake, this was a significant win for Gladstone as he enters his second offseason.