Eric Murray Highlights Unique Advantage for Jaguars Franchise

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't a big market team. That's no secret. Duval is never going to have the city be a selling point for potential free agents who might have the chance to move to Los Angeles, New York, or Chicago instead. That's viewed as a significant disadvantage for the Jaguars and other professional sports teams in similar situations.



Of course, that doesn't mean that Jacksonville can't land high-profile talent. It just means they have to overcome that perceived hurdle. No state income tax helps. So does having a proven competitive record as a selling point. Head Coach Liam Coen and this new regime are well on their way to making that a reality.



Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Murray offers a different perspective



While being a small market team does have its cons, there are some pros that are underdiscussed, too. For one, anyone the Jacksonville Jaguars manage to poach in free agency is probably committed to football. The team doesn't have to worry about ancillary reasons for mercenaries to want to sign with them, whereas franchises like the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants have to wonder if their new players are looking for secondary business opportunities.



As a 10-year NFL veteran, safety Eric Murray has been on four different teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans, and now the Jaguars. He was able to articulate another reason why playing in a less metropolitan city can actually benefit a team. When asked if it's unusual for a roster to feel like a family, he had this to say:



Eric Murray's forced fumble on Jonathan Taylor was an excellent team defense play. Like 4 people involved lmao pic.twitter.com/8ocgMAeIK4 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 8, 2025

"I think it's unusual in the NFL for sure. Everybody’s got their own lives, everybody’s got different things. I think the unique part about Jacksonville is it's not too much to do. So, we all get together, we all get together and stuff isn't too far. You don't have to —most people have to drive. It's probably 20 minutes or something to link up with somebody. So, I think that's the unique part about Jacksonville."



The Jaguars don't really have to stress about their players getting too wild and addicted to the nightlife scene in Duval. They don't have to worry about their stars chasing the fame of Hollywood or the riches of Wall Street. Instead, this team is focused on football. As Head Coach Liam Coen has made sure to implement within this team's identity, "it's all about us." That familial chemistry might just bring the Jaguars to greater heights than anyone anticipated.

To see how far this Jaguars family can go, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.