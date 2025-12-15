Jaguars' Eric Murray Details What Makes Anthony Campanile a Top HC Candidate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray has played for a lot of coaches in his career, but few quite like Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Campanile has done wonders leading the Jaguars' defense this season, and chances are he will get looks this offseason in the head coach interview cycle. So, why does Murray think he would make a quality head coach?

Watch Murray Discuss Below

For Murray, the value in Campanile comes from the way he approaches the defense's culture and unit -- beyond just what he does with the scheme and weekly game plans.

“He's very personable in terms of how he coaches the game and how he feels about people. He's not afraid to have positive words of affirmation, which I feel is rare in his business," Murray said.

"People always judging a player based on what they do, but he judges you based on the person you are and how you grew up and taking that and expressing that on the field. A lot of us have, some of us have tough backgrounds, some of us don't, but if you do, you've been tough all your life, so exercise that on the field and do it to the best of your ability. So, I think that's what put him in that conversation.”

That is the message the Jaguars' locker room has consistently spread about Campanile. The former Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers assistant won over Jaguars players quickly upon taking the job, and that has not wavered in the months and games since.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think the transparency is unique and it feels like a family. I think that's, as a defender and as a defense, that's what you want to feel from your coach," Murray said.

"It doesn't feel he’s our coach and he's coaching us. It feels, like he's a big uncle or something. He’s trying to tell us and direct us in the right path. I don't know if that's the Italian part of him, but yeah, that's what it feels and that’s what he brings.”

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campanile has the Jaguars playing at a high level, and he is also able to reach players on a person-to-person level. Those are the qualities that made Jaguars head coach Liam Coen such an enticing head coach candidate, and they are the same qualities that will likely get Campanile his fair share of looks over the next few months.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.