4 Players the Jaguars Could Trade During Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While there has not been quite as much wheeling and dealing from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason compared to last, there is a strong chance that changes once training camp kicks off.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made multiple trade s during training camp last year, using the expanded sample size of practices to better identify the Jaguars' needs and who might be worth trading for some extra draft capital.

So, who could be this year's Luke Fortner or Tank Bigsby? We take a look at a few names below who might make some sense for Gladstone to consider shopping as he continues to stockpile picks for the future.

OL Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should the Jaguars consider trading former second-rounder and starting left tackle Walker Little? I do not think so, especially because we do not have much information on what a timeline could look like for starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen did not practice during the offseason program due to a season-ending knee injury he sustained in Week 18 last season, and his recovery progression could easily decide just how willing the Jaguars would be to move Little.

If Van Lanen is taking a bit to come back and the Jaguars know there is a strong chance Little will play a role to start the year, then it doesn't make much sense for the Jaguars to shop their former starting blindside protector. Little is a starting-quality left tackle who holds considerable value, whether to the Jaguars' roster or elsewhere. But if Van Lanen is healthy and on track for Week 1 and beyond, it is that value of Little's that could make him a trade option.

Starting-caliber left tackles are almost never available via trade, and Little would likely generate a strong market. He did have a down year in 2025 and, yes, there is a reason a healthy Van Lanen would start over him. But there are quite a few teams who would improve with Little on their roster , which makes him a valuable potential chess piece moving forward.

CB Christian Braswell

Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What would the value be for a player like Christian Braswell? That is a fair question since he has been a backup since the Jaguars drafted him, but the Jaguars traded multiple backups last season. With the depth the Jaguars seem to have at the cornerback spot, moving Braswell for a future seventh-round pick could ultimately be the best of both worlds when it comes to building out that unit.

There are a few reasons to believe that Braswell could at least fetch that for the Jaguars. While the casual NFL fan might not know much about the former Rutgers product, one can rest assured that pro scouting departments around the NFL do. Braswell was able to put a decent amount of reps on tape the last two seasons, he can play inside and out, and he has legit specials teams value.

So if Braswell brings all of this to the table, why should the Jaguars consider trading him? With the breakout performance this offseason from Jabbar Muhammad and several other young cornerbacks down the depth chart who have stood out, the Jaguars seem to have talent and youth on their side. For Braswell, this would also likely give him a better chance to see the field. The Jaguars would likely need to see a bit more from Muhammad for this to happen, but that is not out of the question after all of the things he showed the Jaguars over the course of the offseason program.

DB Eric Murray

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like a few other names on this list, my stance on the idea of trading Eric Murray is this: I would not do it myself, but you can not ignore the possibility. It is Gladstone's job to consider every option that could possibly arise, and the depth of the Jaguars' safety room means that shopping Murray could turn into one of those options sooner than later.

Murray is much more likely to start across from Antonio Johnson in Week 1 than he is to be traded, but that does not mean it would not make some sense for Jacksonville. The Jaguars' safety room behind Murray is young, but they have a potential breakout star in Johnson, two recent top-100 picks in Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey, and another young safety they like in Rayuan Lane.

With that in mind, all three of those first- and second-year safeties are largely unproven. The Jaguars would likely need to see quite a bit from them in training camp to consider moving a reliable veteran like Murray, but the Jaguars could also net a potential Day 3 pick for their experienced starter if they feel the backups are ready to take over. This might be a scenario that makes more sense in Feburary than August, but it is one that should at least be considered as the Jaguars move forward at the safety position.

OL Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars left guard Ezra Cleveland has already been traded once before, when the Jaguars sent a pick to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline to bring him in during the 2023 season. Cleveland has become a consistent starter for the Jaguars at the left guard spot since then, but his future is now in question considering he is entering a contract year in 2026. The Jaguars have already put big investments into both backup guard positions with the third-round selections of Wyatt Milum in 2025 and then Emmanuel Pregnon in 2026, which means the Jaguars could be ready to move on from Cleveland sooner rather than later.

Chances are the Jaguars will not need Pregnon to step into a starting role as a rookie, but what if the impressive Oregon guard stands out in camp? What if Wyatt Milum takes a big leap and is simply too talented for the Jaguars to keep off the field? In either of these scenarios, the Jaguars must consider getting value from Cleveland now before he hits free agency.