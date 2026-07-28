3 Key Training Camp Questions Facing Jaguars WRs: Travis Hunter's Usage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Perhaps no position on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster has more upside than the wide receiver room, which means there will be plenty of eyes on the pass-catchers when training camp begins on Wednesday.

But for all of the talent the Jaguars have at wide receiver, they also have some key questions they still have to answer by the time Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns rolls around. We break down those questions and what they all mean for the team's 2026 prospects below.

What Will Travis Hunter's Usage Be?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former No. 2 pick is expected to play a massive role for the Jaguars' defense this year as he shifts to becoming more of a full-time player at cornerback, but that doesn't mean he is going to fade away from the offense. The Jaguars love what Hunter can do on both sides of the ball, but they believe his traits at receiver both after the catch and in terms of ball skills can give them an element that few others can.

We saw Hunter play mostly wide receiver a year ago, spending twice as many snaps there as he did at cornerback. It seems like that division of snaps will change in a rather significant way this season, which means the spot to really watch for any potential trends will come down to Hunter's role in the offense, no matter how big or small that role just might be.

Is There a WR1?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When looking at each position on our projected 53-man roster ahead of training camp, it is hard to not come away thinking this could be one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. But when a team has a starting receiver group that is as outrageously talented and versatile as the room the Jaguars are working with, then it is a fair question to ask whether there is an actual need for an alpha male No. 1 receiver.

The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen have said on a few different occasions that they believe the offense flows best when it is able to share the wealth and spread targets around to each of their talented pass-catchers. This means that it might be difficult to project who will truly lead the Jaguars' passing attack, and that it might in fact come down to simple week-to-week game planning.

How Real is the BTJ Bounce Back?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was no offensive player on the Jaguars' roster sans Trevor Lawrence who was as impressive this offseason as Brian Thomas Jr. was. He truly looked back to his old self and his 2024 rookie year version, and the connection and chemistry between him and Trevor Lawrence could not have looked any better if they tried. But just how real is the bounce back attempt from Thomas after the tough sophomore season he had?

Between his health, his place in the offense, and the way he worked with Lawrence this offseason, there are plenty of reasons to buy into Thomas entering his third season. He has the talent and the traits to lift the Jaguars' passing game to new heights, and it will be up to his consistency to see whether that truly happens or not.