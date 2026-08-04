Everything I Saw at Day 6 of Jaguars Training Camp: Anthony Campanile's Unit Dominates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense had their way with the offense on Day 6 of training camp, presenting the widest gap yet in a practice between the two units at the Miller Electric Center this summer.

So, what all did we see during Day 6 of training camp, and what does it mean as the Jaguars work toward Week 1? We break it down below.

The Defense Has Their Day

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) looks on before a play during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Training camp is all about back-and-forth. Unless one unit is simply not NFL-caliber, there will be days where the offenses and defenses trade wins. Monday's practice, for example, was a win for the offense. But Tuesday's practice quite simply could not have gone any differently, with the Jaguars putting in their worst offensive practice of the summer, and perhaps of the entire Liam Coen era to date.

Trevor Lawrence and the passing game could simply not get anything going at any level of the field. The Jaguars did not connect on a number of passes down the field regardless of who the target was, and the lone two instances a Jaguars receiver had the ball in the end-zone did not count as scores. On one play, Lawrence scrambled around for several seconds before throwing a touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr., but the whistle had already been blown and the win on the rep was awarded to the defense. Later in practice, Lawrence fit in a pass to Thomas in the end-zone before he was forced out without getting two feet in.

The offense just looked uncomfortable all day long. Lawrence was intercepted once by Antonio Johnson, though the play likely would have ended in a Travon Walker sack in a real game. The starting secondary then picked off Nick Mullens twice, with Eric Murray and Jarrian Jones each recording picks off the backup quarterback. The running game largely went nowhere, too. Simply put, this was a dominating day from the defense, though the offense did them plenty of favors by making mistakes such as a Parker Washington drop.

The LB Battle Rages On

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) can’t intercept a tipped ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said the linebacker battle is still tight as the Jaguars move into their first days in pads, and all signs point to both Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs still making strides. Miller has been terrific against the run during the first few days of pads, including a big tackle for loss during Monday's practice. Combs, meanwhile, continued the very strong second-season efforts with more plays in coverage.

Coverage has seemingly become Combs' calling card, with the former undrafted free agent making big plays against the pass this offseason and early on in camp. He had his best moments on Tuesday, though, with one big play coming 25+ yards downfield while in coverage against Parker Washington to help force an incompletion. He then got a pass breakup during red-zone drills on DeeJay Dallas that prevented a potential touchdown and made the defensive sideline lose their minds.

I think Combs has a narrow lead due to his coverage ability, but it certainlly feels like the Jaguars are going to let this battle go down to the wire, just like they did a year ago with Miller and Devin Lloyd. Right now, it certainly feels like it is too close to call.

The Lone Offensive Winners were...

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to media after training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there were any offensive players who actually had a good day for the Jaguars on Tuesday, it was yet again the rookie receiver duo of Josh Cameron and CJ Williams. It is slim picking to pick any offensive campers of the day after more footballs ended up on the ground than in the hands of their intended target, but Cameron and Williams simply continue to make impressive plays each and every practice.

Williams made the best catch of the day and one of the best catches of training camp, which we will touch on later. Then Cameron was one of the few receivers who did not get outmuscled at the catch point, making one catch with Montaric Brown draped all over him. On a day where the offense was far from its best, two rookies were the high point.

This Rookie Keeps Flashing

Jaguars Zach Durfee (58) jokes around with players during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of rookies, how about rookie defensive end Zach Durfee? Every practice when I look at my notes, I am seeing myself writing something down after the seventh-round defensive end and the kind of pressure he is caushing. He is consistently making plays in team drills and giving offensive linemen fits, and this continued on Tuesday with a would-be sack of Trevor Lawrence.

Durfee has a lot of faces to battle for snaps at the defensive end spot this season, but the early returns suggest the Jaguars may have found another pass-rushing gem without having to use a top pick. If Durfee can give the Jaguars something as a pass-rusher as a rookie, this could be a very well-rounded room.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best play of the day is likely the day's most debated play. The media members on the sideline could not agree on the result, but the officials ruled a diving CJ Williams catch in red-zone drills as a touchdown. Williams left his feet to haul in the pass near the corner of the end zone, beating Corey Ballentine in coverage and coming down with one of the most impressive catches of the Jaguars' entire training camp thus far. Williams has been Mr. Consistent for the Jaguars since he was drafted in April, and this was another example of that.

Other Notes

Arik Armstead and Chris Rodriguez Jr. did not practice, with Armstead having a scheduled veteran day off and Rodriguez also having a scheduled day off.

The Jaguars suffered another injury at the linebacker, with new free agent linebacker Jared Bartlett going down during special teams drills before being carted off.

Cole Van Lanen and Christian Braswell continue to work off to the side as they try to work back to team drills.

Cam Little was once again 100% on field goals. He has not missed a field goal in training camp thus far.

It was tough sledding for the running game in all aspects t oday, but Bhayshul Tuten and Ameer Abdullah each popped off a long run to the outside.

The Jaguars kept score between the offense and defense during red-zone drills, with the defense winning 6-3.