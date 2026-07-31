Everything I Saw at Day 3 of Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence Has a Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If we scoring training camp days for Trevor Lawrence so far, go ahead and count Day 3 as his best yet.

Which says something because Jaguars Liam Coen said Lawrence made several high-level throws the day before that had the staff and roster excited. Lawrence continued this trend on Friday, and here is what else we saw on Day 3 of Jaguars training camp.

Trevor Lawrence Has a Day ...

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gives a high-five to an assistant as Heath Farwell Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator has a laugh after the second day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought outside of a throw here or there, Trevor Lawrence was fantastic on Friday. He made several tight-window throws for touchdowns in the red-zone that stood out, including a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers (who had his best day of camp) against tight coverage from Jabbar Muhammad. He also threw touchdowns to Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas Jr. (X2), and Parker Washington.

Lawrence had a slow first day of camp, but his last two days have looked much more like the dominant passer that we saw throughout the course of the entire offseason program. Lawrence is making throws and decisions that take a lot of confidence, and he is for the most part completing them.

The defense won the first day, it was an even trade-off on the second day, but I think Lawrence and the offense won on Friday --- largely because of the kind of throws Lawrence was making all practice.

... As Does Travon Walker ...

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs through tackling dummies during Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been quite the start to training camp for Travon Walker. He was a standout player during Thursday's practice, but I think he was even better on Friday. Regardless of where Walker lined up, it seemed like he was getting some kind of disruption and forcing the Jaguars' offense off-schedule, whether against the run or the pass.

Per my counting on Friday, Walker had two sacks, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. One of those sacks and that pass breakup came during two-minute drills at the end of the practice, which meant that Walker's biggest plays arguably came during the most "important" drills of the day. Walker is on an upward trajectory just based off the last few days, which was the expectation entering camp due to his 100% health.

Walker is who I will have my eyes on the most during joint practices. If he continues to look this dominant against other team's starters, then his hype train needs to pick up some steam.

... And So Does Jarrian Jones

Jaguars corner back Jarrian Jone (4) walks to a drill during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jarrian Jones has always been a strong player for the Jaguars in training camp settings, and we have now seen back-to-back seasons where he carried that over to the regular-season. Well, it is only through three days of training camp so far but he just might be having his best start to any camp yet after the kind of days he has had to kick things off. It started with a pair of pass-breakups on Thursday, and then carried over to Friday in a big way.

Jones had two interceptions *plus* two more pass breakups on Friday, including a stellar interception of an otherwise red-hot Trevor Lawrence in the red-zone. Jones is set to play a massive role in the secondary as the Jaguars sort out the rotation between him, Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, and Travis Hunter, but performances like the one Jones put on during Friday's practice will make it tough to keep him off the field.

Jones is also a player who should get even better once the pads come on. He has grown and matured into his game over the last two seasons, and it seems to be paying off so far through the early days of training camp.

Is Branson Combs Taking the Lead?

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Branson Combs (50) walks to his next drill during the second day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I entered the offseason program thinking Ventrell Miller was going to run away with the starting linebacker job vacated by Devin Lloyd. Then Branson Combs had a terrific offseason and the Jaguars' staff seemed very all-in on the second-year undrafted free agent linebacker, so I thought that it would be a real battle between the two in camp but, ultimately, Miller would win. After the first three days of training camp, I am not so sure.

Combs had a terrific interception of Nick Mullens during 7-on-7, climbing the ladder and picking him off in the red-zone to cap off a three-day stretch where he was everywhere in coverage. Miller also picked off Mullens in 7-on-7 on Thursday, but the Jaguars have gone out of their way to highlight Combs' coverage skills. Could those be what puts him in the driver seat? It sure looks like there is a chance.

Combs was already going to get a ton of reps in camp as him and Miller duke it out, but I would give him the slight edge on Miller through three days just in terms of what we have seen. We will see if that holds up over the next few weeks.

Play of the Day

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The play of the day has to go to Jarrian Jones. A few players put their own hats in the ring with impressive plays, but Jones' diving interception of Lawrence in the red-zone was a picture perfect play. He read Parker Washington's route, jumped it, and then made a very athletic play to pull in the interception. As we noted, Jones has had a stellar training camp for the Jaguars to this point, and he could be a name that is hard to forget when it comes to the cornerback depth chart.

Other Notes

Catching touchdowns in red-zone drills from Nick Mullens: tight end Tanner Koziol and wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Bhayshul Tuten looked good, again. He popped off two long runs and also caught a touchdown on a short-pass in the red-zone.

Nate Boerkircher picked up a nice first-down on a pass from Trevor Lawrence during early team drills. It was his first target from Lawrence in camp so far.

The young defensive ends continue to stand out, and today it was all four of them. Danny Striggow and B.J. Green each made impressive stops against the run where they set a hard edge against the offensive line, while Zach Durfee and Wesley Williams were a part of a productive backup pass-rush package.

I had Travis Hunter with a tackle for loss against the run while at cornerback, combining with Ruke Orhorhoro to make the stop after he set the edge against tight end Quintin Morris.

Other defenders making an impact: Dennis Gardeck had a sack and Orhorhoro had a pair of pressures in team drills.

Arik Armstead did not practice on Friday, but it was merely a veteran rest day. He will get those now and then over the course of training camp.

Still no Chris Rodriguez Jr. or Christian Braswell in drills. Cole Van Lanen is also still out, and the same goes for recently-injured linebacker Jack Kiser.