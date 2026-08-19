7 Jaguars to Watch in Joint Practices With the Panthers: Travis Hunter's Test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of the highlights of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp is finally here: joint practices at the Miller Electric Center.

The Jaguars hit the road for a productive day of joint practices against the New Orleans Saints last week, but Wednesday's practice against the Carolina Panthers will come to their home turf after 15 days of training camp.

So, who will we be watching closest from the sidelines at practice? We break it down below.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) works on hand technique with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter is more or less the most-watched player at every single Jaguars practice outside of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the interest gets ramped up with joint practices. Because Hunter only played in seven regular-season games as a rookie, he needs all the reps he can get against opponents, and Wednesday's practice will give him another chance to do so.

Hunter should be expected to practice at both cornerback and receiver on Wednesday, but I am most interested to see him at cornerback against the Panthers' wide receiver group. Hunter has seen an increased focus on defense this week and has had some stellar reps in the process. A good day against the Panthers' receivers would be a cherry on top of his quest toward becoming the Jaguars' No. 1 corner.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) warms up during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Parker Washington set to miss practice with injury, I would imagine there is a heavy dose of Brian Thomas Jr. in the passing game. Thomas was the most-targeted player by Lawrence during Tuesday's practice without Washington, and he has shown an ability to win at more levels of the field outside of downfield shots in the spring and in training camp.

Seeing Thomas have a productive outing against a defense that he doesn't see every day would be another step in the right direction. Thomas has been stellar in joint practices in the past, and it is not outside the realm of possibility that he is the story of the practice by noon. He has that kind of ability, and could get that kind of volume.

DE B.J. Green

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end B.J. Green II (95) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

B.J. Green has been stellar for the Jaguars in training camp. Outside of perhaps Hunter, there might not be a second-year player who has taken a bigger leap this summer than the former undrafted defensive end after he has consistently wrecked several Jaguars practices with his disruption against both the run and the pass.

Green impressing against an opposing offensive line who he does not rep against every day would be another feather in his cap. He is a lock for the 53-man roster, but he could help himself win the No. 3 defensive end role as well with strong days this week and then next week in joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

OT Anton Harrison

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I was not in New Orleans for last week's joint practice, the word from many who were there was that Anton Harrison was one of the best players on the field. Harrison has taken the vast majority of his reps at left tackle in training camp after three years as the starting right tackle, and it looks like the former first-round pick is blossoming.

The Panthers have certainly added to their pass-rush over the last few offseasons, and Wednesday will likely be a bigger test for Harrison than he saw against the Saints last week. Another good day at left tackle, though, and it might be worth making the switch permanent ahead of Week 1. Harrison is the Jaguars' most important offensive lineman right now by a healthy margin.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe no Jaguars rookie has their stock soaring right now like rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon. He has taken first-team reps all week (due to injuries along the offensive line) and has impressed in the process. He is also coming off a strong effort in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, and he has plenty of momentum entering Wednesday.

The Panthers certainly have some talent along their interior defensive line, which will mean Pregnon gets a more quality test than the one he saw last Saturday against the Saints' backups. With another impressive outing, he could start making the case for the Jaguars to start him earlier than most anticipated as a rookie.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez has been impressive as a powerful runner in training camp thus far, but the real tests for running backs will always come against opposing defenses that are not their own. Rodriguez has the traits and talent to be a difference-maker in a practice setting like this one, and it would not be a surprise to see him finish the day as one of the top stories of practice.

It will be interesting to see which running backs the Jaguars have on the field in passing situations after the injury to third-down running back LeQuint Allen , but we have seen plenty of Bhayshul Tuten vs. opposing defenses. We have still yet to see much of Rodriguez in the same setting, which makes him a fascinating player ahead of Wednesday's practice.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has been a massive winner of training camp, just like he was one of the top names to benefit from the spring offseason program. Muhammad has consistently stood out in practice with his ball skills and sticky coverage, and now we will once again see him in a different setting and against a different squad.

Muhammad had some ups and downs in last week's preseason opener against the Saints, though he finished the game with a walk-off pass breakup on the final play of the contest. He then followed it up with a strong two days of practice to start this week, including an interception on Tuesday of Trevor Lawrence. The second-year defensive back has been all over the field since the Jaguars first started practicing this offseason, and a strong outing against the Panthers could only help push him toward a spot on the 53-man roster.