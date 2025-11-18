The Truth About the Legacy of Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Legacy.
That word has been used a lot in recent years about Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. And on Sunday, Hines-Allen put a pin in the conversation and cemented his legacy for not just the Jaguars, but for an entire community.
Hines-Allen's Legacy
Hines-Allen's sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at the end of the first half of Sunday's 36-6 win gave him the Jaguars' all-time franchise sack record with 56 sacks. It was a fitting way for Hines-Allen to do so, too.
In front of a home crowd that has supposed him since the Jaguars made him their first-round pick in 2019. In the middle of a dominant win. And, most importantly, the sack forced the Chargers to settle for a field goal, leaving a tangible impact on the game.
Hines-Allen began chipping away at the record with a double-digit sack season as a rookie, and he took an even bigger step with the Jaguars' single-season record of 17.5 sacks. From his first sack, in Week 3 of the 2019 season against Marcus Mariota, to sack No. 56, Hines-Allen always did things the right way despite the franchise's ups and downs.
In between sacks No. 1 and No. 56, Hines-Allen has had four head coaches, six starting quarterbacks, three general managers, five defensive coordinators, and countless moments in which lesser players would have folded under the Jaguars' turbulent ways. But Hines-Allen always stayed the course. In an era of the Jaguars were stars were shipped off to other teams left and right, Hines-Allen became the ultimate Jaguar.
In an era of draft misses, Hines-Allen has become one of the best first-round picks in franchise history. He tasted success, and he stayed. He became a key part of the Jacksonville community. The team and city have been through a lot, and Hines-Allen has been one oif the only people to go through all of it with them over the last near-decade.
When Hines-Allen eventually hangs up his cleats, his name will belong on the stadium alongside the likes of Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor, Mark Brunell, Jimmy Smith, Wayne and Delores Weaver, and Tom Coughlin. That is the legacy he created.
Hines-Allen isn't done. Now is the time for him to add to his sack record and put distance between him and any future challengers. But if you know Hines-Allen, you know that isn't what matters to him.
What matters is Week 12 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. What matters is a winning season for the franchise, and for Duval. And that is why he is his generation's greatest Jaguar.
