Jaguars OL Ezra Cleveland: Standout Veteran Has Clear Path to No. 22 Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a big year out of their rushing attack in 2026, but they will need their offensive line to pave the way. Amongst the most important of those linemen doing so will be veteran guard Ezra Cleveland.

Cleveland, who lands at No. 22 in our list of the 25 most-important Jaguars entering the 2026 season, was a core piece of the offensive line as the starting left guard a year ago. That should continue entering his third full season as a Jaguar, and that is why he comes in ahead of the likes of Jarrian Jones, Danny Striggow, and Eric Murray, who ranked No. 25 through No. 23 on our list.

Why Ezra Cleveland is So Important

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Featuring an offensive line that saw consistent change week to week, the Jaguars' offense took a big step forward in 2025. Even though the running game stalled out over the course of the second-half of the season, the Jaguars' offensive line proved to be a better unit than in 2024. Cleveland was a big part of that by starting 17-of-18 games for the Jaguars last year. He made 16-of-17 regular-season starts and was second on the offense in total snaps (1,059) as a result.

Cleveland was Mr. Consistent for the Jaguars, leading all offensive linemen in snaps and having his best year with the franchise since they traded for him at the 2023 trade deadline. The former Minnesota Vikings second-round pick is a great fit for Liam Coen's scheme due to his athletic ability and his high-level of play when he gets out in space. He led the way on several big runs or screens last year.

The Jaguars do have the depth to battle Cleveland for a spot at guard. They have drafted two top-100 picks at the position since the new regime has taken over, and Cleveland will have to fend off two young guns. As long as he does that, his consistency will once again prove to be a critical part of the Jaguars' offensive lie

Ezra Cleveland's Strengths and Weaknesses

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cleveland, who was a college tackle, has the ability to be moved around the offensive line. He started a game at left tackle for the Jaguars in 2023 when they were down several tackles, and he can play realistically much more than just left guard. Thanks to his athletic traits, he proved to be a big part of several explosive plays from the Jaguars last season. Coen knows how to get his blocks and play-makers in space, and Cleveland thrived there.

Cleveland also posted solid numbers as a pass-protector last season, finishing the year as arguably the team's second-best pass-protector behind star right tackle Anton Harrison. Cleveland is light on his feet and plays with more of a physical edge than people might give him credit for, especially as a pass-blocker.

In terms of weaknesses, Cleveland and really most of the Jaguars' offensive line will not be mistaken as bruising and hulking roadgraders. He can certainly get movement in the running game, but he is not a domiant run-blocker in terms of his power.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Ezra Cleveland

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars ever need someone to step in at left guard for Cleveland, they certainly will not be short on options. They drafted Wyatt Milum in the third-round in 2025 and then followed that up by drafting All-American left guard Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 88 in April's draft. It remains to be seen who the first player would be to step up in that scenario, but the Jaguars even have options beyond them, considering Cole Van Lanen, Chuma Edoga, and Patrick Mekari can all play left guard.

In short, the Jaguars have no shortage of players who can step up to the plate if that is what they need. Milum and Pregnon figure to be starters one day in the future, but for right now they appear to be insurance options for the veterans.

Why We Ranked Ezra Cleveland Here

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Cleveland was a key piece for a Jaguars offensive line that improved quite a bit last year. While the Jaguars will be hoping for even more from the unit in 2026, Cleveland was arguably one of the best pieces of the line last year. If the Jaguars' running game and overall ability to dominate in the trenches is going to improve, it will depend on the performances of players like Cleveland. Whether he is up to the task will prove pivotal.

The Jaguars certainly have depth and options at guard but Cleveland is the experienced and reliable option over rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon and second-year guard Wyatt Milum. They might be the future of the offensive line, but Cleveland should be the Week 1 starter based on his long track record as a starter. At least for 2026, Cleveland should once again be a key part of what the Jaguars' offense is set to do this season.