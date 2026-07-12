Jaguars Pre-Training Camp Rookie Power Rankings: Who Will Earn a Role?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the Jacksonville Jaguars nearly just two weeks away from training camp, it is time to check in on the pre-camp status of each of their top-10 rookies.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone left his second draft at the helm of the franchise with 10 new rookies, not including the large group of undrafted free agents the Jaguars signed that includes names like J'Mari Taylor.

So, how does each of the Jaguars' draft picks stack up ahead of the start of camp? We are taking a pre-training camp look at the group, ranking them from No. 1 to No. 10 in terms of who seems to be in line to make an early impact. With that said, here is the latest on each of the Jaguars' new pieces.

No. 10: LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Parker Hughes (53) runs off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final selection of the group, the Jaguars nabbed linebacker Parker Hughes out of Middle Tennessee State with a seventh-round pick to wrap up their class. Hughes stood out during the offseason program thanks to his speed and range at the position, and there does stand to reason that he could be a big piece of what the Jaguars do on special teams eventually as a result.

Eventually, however, is the key word. As things stand today, the Jaguars have a bit of a logjam at the linebacker position, even in the wake of Devin Lloyd's departure. Ventrell Miller and second-year linebacker Branson Combs both seem well ahead of Hughes on the linebacker depth chart, and the presence of Combs, Jack Kiser, and other linebackers such as Dennis Gardeck, Yasir Abdullah, and Jalen McLeod on special teams makes that a crowded spot as well.

No. 9: WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If this was ranking the rookies by their performances over the course of the offseason program, sixth-round wide receiver CJ Williams would be near the very top. Williams was consistent as any rookie on the entire roster over the course of rookie minicamp, OTAs and then mandatory minicamp. He got open against a variety of cornerbacks on a variety of routes, and he caught a ton of passes from the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks.

With that said, the Jaguars have one of the best wide receiver units in the NFL with the group of Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter. Williams looks like a nice depth piece and someone to develop moving forward, but it could be hard for him to find many snaps on offense early on. Still, expect a lot of training camp and preseason reps with the second-team offense.

No. 8: DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) drills during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Huskey's seemingly high ceiling on special teams gives him the edge over CJ Williams at this spot, but this is the final place where it is just hard to see the rookie get on the field much otherwise. Huskey, who the Jaguars took with the No. 100 pick in April, has a lot of natural coverage traits and is an exciting athlete, but the Jaguars have a pretty deep safety room with Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray, Caleb Ransaw, and Rayuan Lane.

Perhaps Huskey could beat out Lane for the No. 4 safety spot, which could earn him some snaps here and there in a still-limited role. But otherwise, it seems like his biggest impact as a rookie is bound to come on special teams first and foremost. That is a fine scenario for the Jaguars and Huskey, whose arrow is still pointing up when it comes to the long-term picture, considering the state of the contracts in the Jaguars' safety room.

No. 7: DE Zach Durfee

Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) runs a drill during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen just how many snaps there would be for Zach Durfee in the scenario where he is the team's No. 6 defensive end, which does seem like a realistic scenario. Durfee has a lot of pass-rush traits that the rest of the defensive end room behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walke r do not have, but he also faces a stiff test to get snaps over a fellow rookie and a few second-year defensive ends.

The Jaguars carried six defensive ends a year ago, and undrafted free agent B.J. Green functioned as the No. 6 defensive end tostart the year. Through the first nine games of the season, Green played just six defensive snaps, though he did play 69 snaps on special teams in that stretch. Green then played 99 defensive snaps over the last eight games of the season while maintaining his role on special teams, which could be a reasonable outcome for Durfee.

No. 6: TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Koziol is in a similar situation to CJ Williams. He was a legit standout during the offseason program, and I would say was actually the most impressive of these 10 players during those practices. With that said, offseason practices are just so limited in what they show. Koziol, who is closer to being a big receiver than a true tight end, was always going to shine in the padless practices that do not demand him to block.

If Koziol shows up to training camp and is able to block at a more efficient rate than his frame and college tape suggests, then he could be in line for a notable role in the Jaguars' expanding tight end role in their offense. If not, though, then it is tough to see him making a bigger impact early on than as a role player who sees the occasional red-zone package or 13 personnel look.

No. 5: OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), left, drills on outside linebacker Garrett DiGiorgio (74) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If I was ranking these players based on what I believe their long-term impact will be, I would probably put Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 1. I expect him to open a future Week 1 as the Jaguars' starting left guard, even if it is not set to happen in 2026 while he bides his time behind starting guard and veteran lineman Ezra Cleveland.

With that said, Pregnon is likely just one injury away from being placed into the starting lineup at some point. The same could not be said for any of the rookies he is ranked above, which is why he is at No. 5 despite entering training camp as a clear backup. The potential with Pregnon is through the roof, and he should be able to show it sooner than later.

No. 4: WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron runs the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron faces some of the same issues that CJ Williams does in terms of play-time, save for things. One, Cameron could be seen as a legit weapon as a blocker in the running game, just like Tim Patrick last year. Patrick turned that into a key role on the offense, and Cameron has the size and blocking ability to do the same if all pans out.

Then there is special teams. It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars deploy Parker Washington at punt returner or Bhayshul Tuten at kick returner, and Cameron has a ton of return experience from college. He could make an impact in the return game at some point as a rookie, which helps boost him up to No. 4.

No. 3: DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wesley Williams was the first of the two defensive ends the Jaguars drafted in April, and the Duke product could see a role as perhaps the No. 4 defensive end early on. Williams is a strong run-defender, and Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke highly of his all-around game during the offseason process. Knowing what the Jaguars like in their defensive ends, it isn't hard to see Williams carving out an early role.

Williams also has the special teams factor. He was elite at blocking kicks at Duke, and it is very easy to see a world where he is able to become a playmaker at one point or another for special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and one of his units.

No. 2:DL Albert Regis

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (DL26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Regis, like most rookies on this list, is set to enter the season and training camp as a backup. Regis is slotted to be the backup nose tackle behind veteran nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who is coming off a strong season leading the Jaguars to the No. 1 run defense a year ago. With that said, it is still an important backup role.

We saw Austin Johnson get nearly 200 snaps last year in the same role in the Jaguars' defense. If Regis is able to get a similar workload as a rookie, then the Jaguars could see their third-round pick play a larger role than many of the other rookies on this list.

No. 1: TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs a route during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The debate on the Nate Boerkircher pick has raged on since the Jaguars turned it in at No. 56, and the fact that he had a quiet offseason program likely didn't do much to help it lay off. With that said, I would be stunned if there is a rookie who makes a more important impact for the Jaguars than Boerkircher this season, at least as long as he is healthy.

Boerkircher might not get a big volume of targets in the passing game, but he should be the No. 2 tight end behind Brenton Strange and play a viable role in the offenseas a result. Liam Coen is more likely to use 12 personnel at a high rate than 13, and Boerkircher is the one who will allow him to do so this season.