Why the Jaguars Suddenly Look Like a Different Team

Don't look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the hottest team in the NFL, crushing the New York Jets, 48-20, in what would be described as a masterclass from both the team's quarterback and head coach.

Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence was outstanding, tallying six total touchdowns, including a career-high five touchdown passes and four total touchdowns in the first half, while head coach Liam Coen continued to call another incredible game. This is not to mention an incredible defensive display from coordinator Anthony Campanile. It seems as though everything is clicking, and that is a scary sign for the rest of the AFC.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Lawrence and Coen are locked in

The final tally from Lawrence's display against the Jets was just as impressive as it was in the first half: 20 of 32, 330 yards, five touchdown passes, 51 rushing yards, and one touchdown on five carries. This is a clear sign of progression for a quarterback who fans have grown impatient and frustrated with over the last few years due to inconsistencies and injuries. All it took this year was a little bit of patience and the coach telling him to let loose and break free from being a robotic passer.

Coen has been calling excellent games since the bye week, as his offense and quarterback have begun to gel together. He may be known for his creativity in the run game, but he has drawn up some incredible plays, including these two concepts involving Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten for touchdown receptions.

This Jaguars offense is firing on all cylinders and is not having to rely on the run game as much because of the rapid improvements and general consistency from the passing game. This is the best I've seen of Lawrence since the first half of the 2023 season, and he looks as focused as he has ever been.

I love seeing the protection calls and pressure identifications, how the game is slowing down within Coen's system, and the confidence Lawrence has built in the last month to play the game at a high level. He is finally making the type of throws we expect from a quarterback with those types of physical traits and gifts that you don't see very often.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Sure, I get the frustration of why it has taken almost six years for this to fully culminate, but we must remember that in a time when there is very little patience in this sport at quarterback, these young signal-callers are still maturing and growing as human beings. We're seeing this with Lawrence, and it is fun to watch.

With three games remaining and a trip to Denver on the horizon, the Jaguars have two of their most important people on gameday zoned in, focused on the objective of winning the AFC South and possibly a higher seed with help. When Lawrence and Coen are locked in, Jacksonville is a scary football team, as we witnessed in Sunday's win.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

