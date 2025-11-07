Jaguars' Final Injury Report Ahead of Texans Rematch Paints One Picture
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are walking wounded entering their Week 10 rematch with the Houston Texans.
They are far from alone, with the Texans having seven players ruled out (quarterback CJ Stroud, kicker Ka'Imi Fairbairn, linebacker Christian Harris, offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Tytus Howard, and safety Jalen Pitre). But the Jaguars are still set to have some of their own critical starters sidelined.
Jaguars Game Status
The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, will be without starting left guard Ezra Cleveland, starting wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis. They will also not have backup tight end Hunter Long. Each of these players left Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders with injuries and did not practice this week.
It remains to be seen who the Jaguars will start at left guard in Cleveland's place. Rookie Wyatt Milum was a third-round pick, but the Jaguars had Cole Van Lanen enter the Raiders game when Cleveland went down. The Jaguars also have veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga who could slide into the role.
The Jaguars' biggest losses, though, are Thomas and Lewis. While Thomas has had an uneven season, he had a strong game last week vs. the Raiders and is the team's best pass-catching threat, especially with Travis Hunter on injured reserve. The Jaguars will now rely on Parker Washington, Dyami Brown, Tim Patrick, and new wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
“Yeah, I think you can obviously still do it within schematically as well, but it hurts. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.], he can roll, and he rises to playing against these guys he has in the past and had a huge moment for us in that game last time to seal that victory," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday about the idea of not having Thomas. "So, not having him is a big deal for us and those guys are going to continue to have to step up again this week and go make some dirty, grimy, contested plays and that's the kind of game it's going to have to be.”
