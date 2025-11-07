Why Things Are Not Looking Good for Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been facing injury questions for weeks now, and that isn't changing heading into a critical Week 10 AFC South battle with the Houston Texans.
In fact, things appear to be trending for the Jaguars to be without their top receiver against the NFL's best defense. Second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. injured his ankle on a 34-yard gain late in last week's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, and was not seen on the practice field during the media viewing periods on Friday.
Coen on Thomas
Seemingly confirming the trajectory Thomas and his injury are one, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday the Jaguars would have to find a way to execute big plays in the passing game without their No. 1 receiver.
“Yeah, I think you can obviously still do it within schematically as well, but it hurts. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.], he can roll, and he rises to playing against these guys he has in the past and had a huge moment for us in that game last time to seal that victory," Coen said. "So, not having him is a big deal for us and those guys are going to continue to have to step up again this week and go make some dirty, grimy, contested plays and that's the kind of game it's going to have to be.”
Helping potentially soften the blow of not having Thomas vs. the Texans -- who he has had success against in his career -- is the addition of veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers. The Jaguars traded away two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to get Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, and it appears clear he will play some kind of role in Week 10.
“A pro’s pro. Handled things really well within the normal D-and-D [down and distance] plan, third down, now we’re heading into the red zone," Coen said. "He’s done a great job going and getting lined up, studying. He needs to go get some rest over these next few days here, but I’ve appreciated the work he’s put into it for sure.”
