Final Predictions for Jaguars' AFC Heavyweight Bout vs. Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot on the line in Week 16's clash with the Denver Broncos. Both teams are riding extended win streaks, five games in a row for the Jags and a league-high 11 straight victories for the Broncos. They're two of the top three seeds in the AFC.



Jacksonville needs to get the upset in Mile High Stadium if they want to keep the surging Houston Texans at bay and maintain its grip on the AFC South crown. Beating Denver would give the Jaguars a chance at climbing to the No. 1 spot in the conference, while a loss would send them back into the Wild Card race. I believe they can get the job done, led by a surprisingly strong performance from their offense against the Broncos' elite D.



Jaguars' offense will shock the world



Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence will outplay Bo Nix



This matchup features two of the most underrated teams in the league going head-to-head. The primary reasons the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos have received so much skepticism this year are their respective quarterbacks. Both Trevor Lawrence and Bo Nix have flashed plenty of talent and had some dominant performances this season, but neither is a proven, consistent field general.



However, T-Law has a much more robust portfolio, dating back to each QB's college days. Both he and Nix had incredible showings in their last games, leading to them earn FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week awards. It was the first time this season that it was given to two quarterbacks. However, Lawrence had the objectively better stat line, even if it was against inferior competition. He needs to take that personally and let it fuel him to upset the Broncos on the road and show the world why he's the better quarterback.



Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2. Jakobi Meyers will vindicate his extension



Before the bout with the Broncos, the Jaguars' brass decided that they had seen enough from Jakobi Meyers to extend his contract with a new three-year, $60 million deal. He's absolutely earned his newly secured future with the team through his first six games with Jacksonville, but this signing was a show of faith that he'll only continue to bolster this offense.



In his last four games against Denver, Meyers has averaged seven catches for nearly 84 yards, with four total touchdowns in that span. Now, he'll be going back to Mile High with superior quarterback play on his side. If Lawrence is to have a good game, he'll need his weapons to show up. I expect Meyers to do so in a big way.

