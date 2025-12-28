Final Predictions for Jaguars Critical Divisional Rematch with Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a rematch with the Indianapolis Colts. They just beat this team three weeks ago, 36-19, but this matchup will look a lot different in the second leg of the season series. Daniel Jones won't appear in this one, but Sauce Gardner will suit up for Indy.

Instead, the Jaguars get the pleasure of being the third team to try to contain Philip Rivers in his return from retirement. The Colts drafted him off his couch to try to save their playoff run after Daniel Jones ruptured his Achilles in their first meeting with Jacksonville.

Unfortunately, Indianapolis has now been officially eliminated from postseason contention following the Houston Texans' Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jags still have plenty to play for in this one, though.

Jaguars won't slow down



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to his interception during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Jaguars will get at least one interception



The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently second in the NFL in defensive takeaways with 28, behind only the Chicago Bears' 31. They're still well within the race, and they have a good chance to close the gap against the Indianapolis Colts. Since coming out of retirement, Philip Rivers has thrown one interception in both games at the helm.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have quietly revived their streak of forcing turnovers. They began the 2025 NFL season with an incredible 13 takeaways in four games. They've added another 10 in their last four. All in all, Jacksonville has only had three games this year without one. I don't expect this rematch with the Colts to be the fourth.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) breaks for a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Travis Etienne Jr. will break 100 yards rushing

The Jaguars' ground game has been on a bit of a downturn recently. They've still crossed 100 yards rushing as a team in two of their last four outings, but they haven't hit over four yards a carry since Week 12. On an individual level, Travis Etienne Jr. has only hit the century mark twice this season. His last time came against the San Francisco 49ers back in Week 4.

He came pretty close in his first meeting with the Colts, though, netting 74 yards rushing on 20 attempts. This time, the Jaguars won't be playing in a downpour. Head Coach Liam Coen has already spoken about his desire to get the ground game going again for this team. Indianapolis will be without DeForest Buckner and should expect to lead big early on in this matchup against Philip Rivers. That should give ETN plenty of opportunities to put up numbers.

