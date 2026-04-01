Jaguars Finally Have Their 2027 Home Site

The Jacksonville Jaguars are charging on.

The Jaguars officially have their home stadium for the 2027 season as they renovate EverBank Stadium and turn it into the stadium of the future, with the league’s owners unanimously approving Orlando as the Jaguars’ 2027 home site.

With the Jaguars set to play out of Jacksonville for one season during the massive renovations, the most logical answers for their temporary home stadium were Orlando and Gainesville.

From left, lead city negotiator Mike Weinstein, Mayor Donna Deegan, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and club president Mark Lamping stand on stage following a press event for the stadium renovations on June 26, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL owners on Tuesday unanimously approved terms of a temporary, one-year stadium lease between the Jaguars and Florida Citrus Sports for the Jaguars to use Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, during the 2027 season.

“The Jaguars couldn’t ask for a better scenario than Orlando and Camping World Stadium as our temporary home in 2027. This couldn’t have happened without the endorsement of the league and team owners who approved our plan two years ago for a renovated Stadium of the Future in Downtown Jacksonville, and we’re especially appreciative of the support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the process,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We’re also grateful to the team at Florida Citrus Sports that made this solution a reality that will benefit all, including Jaguars fans just a few hours away in Jacksonville. This is a win that everyone can celebrate.”

The new digs for the 2027 season will of course present its own set of challenges for the Jaguars’ staff and locker room, but it is challenges the Jaguars have been prepared to face for some time.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Liam Coen and Ashley Coen pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I do think it could be a way to connect with a new fan base," head coach Liam Coen said this week. "[Are] there going to be challenges and stressors and things that we have to work through? Absolutely. But I do think generally for our brand and for Jacksonville Jaguars football, I don't think it's going to kill us."

There does also remain the chance the Jaguars could play more international games in 2027 as well. Regardless, the Jaguars now have their answers. They are Orlando bound, but not for one more year.

Jaguars president Mark Lamping, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, and the city of Jacksonville's chief negotiator on the stadium deal Mike Weinstein met at the Jaguars Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 26, 2024 to address the media and team personnel about the newly approved stadium renovation deal. | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Following the comprehensive evaluation of our 2027 season playing options, we are pleased that the NFL and NFL owners unanimously agree that Orlando is the location that best meets the needs of the Jaguars, our 2027 opponents, and the National Football League,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said.

“This temporary relocation is a necessary and important step to facilitate the 2028 completion of Jacksonville’s Stadium of the Future.”