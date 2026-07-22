First Glimpse of a Recovered Travis Hunter is Game-Changing News for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Travis Hunter has caused plenty of excitement within the Jacksonville Jaguars since the moment they traded up to take him at No. 2, but the latest Hunter update could have fans in Duval buzzing more than ever.

Hunter underwent a season-ending knee injury last November, and he has been working hard on the road to recovery since. Hunter has clearly made great strides based on the latest progress reports of his status, which included video shot by the Jaguars of Hunter attacking his rehab progress.

One clip in the video shows Hunter hitting 22.6 miles per hour during a sprint at the Miller Electric Center, the best and most convincing sign yet that Hunter and his dynamic ability are this close to a return.

Travis Hunter running 22.6 mph 🤯



He’s BACK!



Via @Jaguars YT pic.twitter.com/u7kcDKmDOc — Hugh Hendrixx (@JagsRealist) July 22, 2026

Hunter's Big Run

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen detailed Hunter's big achievement earlier this summer, discussing Hunter's recovery and the way he has thrown himself into his recovery from his injury.

"Travis, I know he ran 22.6 this morning outside here. He was talking a lot of smack to [Director of Performance Science] Chris Bach and the athletic trainers. He's worked his tail off. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our strength staff, athletic training, sports science," Coen said.

"They've just kept him – not motivated because he motivates himself – but they've kept it creative for him, the drills, the way that they're pushing him and challenging him and then he goes into the video room with each side of the ball and he's able to get a ton of reps in there. So yeah, watching him run around this morning hit 22.6 was pretty fun to watch.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The timeline on Hunter and his official return to the practice field remains to be seen, but there will certainly be plenty of positive momentum for him moving forward now that he has shown he can still hit top athletic marks after a long recovery. Hunter is expected to return at some point during training camp, but it still depends on whether that is when camp kicks off next week or later on in the summer.

What is most important for the Jaguars is that Hunter is back on the field for Week 1 when they face off with the Cleveland Browns in the season-opener. Hunter is set to play a significant role for the Jaguars this year, and the Jaguars have been consistent in their messaging about him still playing both sides of the ball moving forward.

While the exact snap share is still to be determined, the Jaguars are clearly going to see Hunter make a massive impact over the course of his second season. It could come at wide receiver, it could come at cornerback, frankly it could happen anywhere the Jaguars truly need him.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunter's return is set to be one of the biggest storylines, if not the biggest, of the Jaguars' entire training camp. And with the now-public proof about his ability to hit an eye-popping speed figure, the excitement around Hunter should only ramp up moving forward.

Hunter changes the math for the Jaguars everytime he hits the field, and that math is set to get yet another reshuffling in a veru short time.