When Does Jaguars Training Camp Start? Everything Fans Need to Know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nine more days. That is how long Jacksonville Jaguars fans have to wait until they see the 2026 team take the practice field to prepare for Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

So, what do Jaguars fans need to know about this year's training camp? What are the key dates and where will fans need to go to see all of the action? We break it down below.

When?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen have a laugh during the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first day of Jaguars training camp will be on Wednesday, July 29. That means in roughly a week, the Jaguars will first take the field for training camp and kick off one of the most important months on the NFL calendar. The Jaguars will practice until the final week of August, which is when they will conclude their training camp with their third and final preseason game, this one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars last practiced in an open setting on July 15 during the final week of the offseason program. This means the Jaguars will have gone somewhere close to 40+ days since the last time they were on the practice field. The first few days of training camp are always a bit ho-hum in terms of action, but the excitement to see the 2026 squad on the field will certainly be there.

Where?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars will practice at the Miller Electric Center for the fourth consecutive year for training camp. The Jaguars will hold 10 open practices to fans during the weeks of camp, starting with the first practice on July 29 and then the final practice on Tuesday, Aug. 25 -- a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Miller Electric Center will be host to the Jaguars' 'Teal & White Game' scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 7, along with another joint practice against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19. This means it will be a busy month for the Jaguars' home practice facility,

What?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, talks with General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars James Gladstone, left and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli after the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a critical time for the Jaguars. Last year's training camp was when the Jaguars really began to flash the potential that later turned into a 13-4 AFC South championship team. Training camp may not make or break a team, but it will largely help decide early season roles and depth charts for the Jaguars before they kick off against the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 1.



As Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said during the offseason program, "that's the real test for all these guys is what does training camp look like when you get real competitive reps, and then those training camp practices against other teams, and then preseason games." Camp is when jobs will ultimately be won or lost, and fans will be able to see several Jaguars padded practices. Those are the most important and competitive days of camp.

Fan Information

Jaguar fans watch the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Jaguars' first five open practices (July 29-31, Aug. 2-3), the Jaguars will have parking lots open at 7 a.m., gates open at 7:45 a.m. and practice is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

For the Jaguars' 'Teal & White Game' on Aug. 7, parking lots are set to open at 6:45 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m., and warmups will be at 8:30 with the mock game at 10:30 a.m.

For the Jaguars' joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19, parking lots are set to open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 8:45 a.m. Practice is scheduled that day for 9:30 a.m.



For the Jaguars' joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 25, parking lots are set to open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 8:45 a.m. Practice is scheduled that day for 9:30 a.m.

