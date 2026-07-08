Jaguars' Arik Armstead Makes Strongest Case Yet for Travis Hunter's Breakout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had high hopes for Travis Hunter since the night they drafted him, and those hopes have certainly remained just as sky-high leading to his 2026 return.

Hunter played in just seven games as a rookie, but all signs and indications are he was set to hit his stride either as a receiver or as a cornerback before his season-ending injury. With him set to be back on the field in training camp, Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead detailed on SiriusXM NFL Radio why a breakout season from Hunter would surprise absolutely nobody.

Armstead's Take on Hunter

"Probably the most naturally talented athlete - just pure athlete - I've been around, and I've been around some amazing ones..."



Guest host @ArikArmstead on his @Jaguars teammate WR/CB Travis Hunter.



📻 https://t.co/GXMOh8hXUl#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/9odUcb4pGv — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 7, 2026

When talking about the second-year two-way player, Armstead called Hunter "a game-changer" and said what he did as a rookie last year was good for the sport. Hunter played a role few other players have ever embarked on, playing 324 snaps at wide receiver and 162 at cornerback. In his final game, he caught his first touchdown pass and recorded the first 100-yard game of his career.

"He's probably the most naturally talented athlete, just pure athlete I've been around, and I've been around some amazing ones. And so it was good for our sport, and it was good for our team. He adds a lot of value on both sides of the football," Armstead said.

Armstead, of course, is a former first-round pick who has played in multiple Super Bowls, so he has seen a thing or two in his near-dozen years in the NFL. But it is his argument for Hunter's elevated play in 2026 that stands out even more.

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead (91) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hunter played a significant role on both sides of the ball as a rookie, and all signs from head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have indicated that will continue in his second season. It has been widely speculated that Hunter will see a big increase in snaps at cornerback this season but regardless of his role, he is set to be a pivotal piece of what the Jaguars do.

Hunter made big plays as a rookie, but he seems to be one player people do not mention enough when it comes to those who will benefit from a returning coaching staff. We know Trevor Lawrence, the rest of the secondary, and other 2025 draft picks will all benefit from another year of Coen, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Perhaps Hunter could benefit from their return more than anyone else.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter (12) before the play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just like with everyone's career, you're going to have your rookie ups and downs, and I think he was starting to hit a stride before he got injured. And heading into this offseason, he's looking extremely well, and healing up amazingly, and so I'm excited to see, you know, as he gets back healthy, gets back into the fold, and hopefully, you know, is able to join us here soon back on the field, what he's able to accomplish in year two," Armstead said.

"Things will slow down for him, just like they do all of us, and he'll be going into his second year being in the same system, around the same coaches, and knowing what is asked of him. And we know how challenging that can be as a rookie, just like you said, just mastering one side of the football. So, I think in year two is he's going to take a huge step and help our team in a lot of different ways."

Why the Jaguars Need Arik Armstead to be Right

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Armstead certainly made a compelling argument for Hunter and why he should take a big step in 2026. Even if he just played one position, entering a second season within the same football ecosystem would be big for him and the Jaguars consider his rare athletic traits. But a second year in the playbook of two different schemes could, and should, pay dividends for Hunter and the Jaguars.

That at least is the scenario the Jaguars need to see play out this season. They have a lot of eggs in the Hunter basket after the blockbuster trade they made for him just a year ago . Hunter missed a lot of rookie year reps due to his mid-season injury, and he will need to find a way to compensate for those reps and hit the ground running in 2026.

The Jaguars have one of the NFL's best trio of receivers even if you do not count Hunter alongside their other weapons, but the Jaguars will certainly need him at cornerback alongside Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis. If Hunter takes the second-year leap due to another year in both systems as predicted, then he could be the difference for a Jaguars' secondary that needed jut one more X-Factor a year ago in the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen exactly when Huner will be 100% back on the field, though the Jaguars have said he is expected back in training camp at previous points in the offseason. Hunter was present at OTAs and minicamp, though he did not take part in practice as a full participant. Once Hunter does return to the field, though, he has the potential to make the Jaguars' ceiling look significantly different on both sides of the ball.

That was the hope when the Jaguars drafted Hunter. While an injury nabbed Hunter of a significant rookie season, the flashes he did show in those seven games showed exactly why the Jaguars made the kind of move they did to land him at No. 2 overall.

Armstead has made a good case for why Hunter could be even better once he is cleared, and it is hard to poke many holes in it. If Hunter meets those standards and expectations, the 13-4 Jaguars from a year ago could be adding a Pro Bowl-level talent to two different positions of strength entering 2026. We will know just how right that take is sooner rather than later, too.