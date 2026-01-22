Five Offensive Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch Ahead of Senior Bowl

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in full throttle for the offseason after their season ended two weeks ago. The focus shifts to the first major offseason event with the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, from January 19 to 24, where the top college prospects in the country will showcase their talents to fans and NFL evaluators throughout the week.

Jaguars observers from the organization are likely to be in attendance, with many fans watching from afar while practices and the game are broadcast on TV. Despite plenty of offensive success, there is room for improvement, which means I will be showcasing five offensive Senior Bowl prospects to watch for the Jaguars ahead of the premier college football all-star game.

Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon has a case to be OG1 this year. Top 32 player on my board pic.twitter.com/bo4YgC66tv — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 29, 2025

It is fair to question the status of both Ezra Cleveland and Patrick Mekari as starters for 2026, which means the Jaguars are likely to look for versatile linemen in this class. Pregnon is one of the best interior linemen in the country at 6-foot-5, 318 pounds, with the physicality in all phases that the Jaguars could utilize in the trenches.

Harrison Wallace III, wide receiver, Ole Miss

Harrison Wallace III #OleMiss #NFLdraft



- Tempos break across zone effectively

- Good high point/retraction pic.twitter.com/7XXIbEhjYn — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 11, 2026

An underrated prospect at the position, Wallace is a capable hands-catcher with reliability in 50-50 jump ball situations thanks to ample hand-tracking and good tempo as both a route runner and separator in the middle of the field. Right now, this is a solid Day 3 prospect, but with the chance to bolster his stock in Mobile.

J'Mari Taylor, running back, Virginia

J'Mari Taylor RB Virginia.



Downhill runner who has great vision. Follows his blockers well and finishes. pic.twitter.com/0kt1RtCapC — PeteNova (@SuperrNova38) January 13, 2026

Jacksonville could have the youngest running back room in the NFL should Travis Etienne enter free agency. If that is the case, look for the Jaguars to seek more versatility at the position and a potential running back-by-committee approach. Taylor would help provide that as a change-of-pace runner with quality vision, open-field quickness, and ball skills to be a potential third-down back early in the NFL.

Diego Pavia, quarterback, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates after the team’s win against Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The goal here with evaluating quarterbacks with a Jaguars perspective is not to find a future replacement for Trevor Lawrence, who has already made it clear to be the franchise QB, but a reliable, dependable, and sufficient backup behind him. Pavia is an intriguing developmental prospect who could be one of the challengers for the backup spot behind Lawrence with his ample playmaking ability, toughness, and football intelligence.

Nick Singleton, running back, Penn State

TOUCHDOWN NICK SINGLETON! Penn State takes the lead pic.twitter.com/TQIqmiN49s — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 8, 2025

Once touted as a potential top tailback in the draft process a year ago, Singleton returned to Penn State in hopes of maintaining or bolstering his draft stock. Instead, he underperformed at times, but the explosive capacity, second and third level acceleration, and vision are all still there for him to utilize. This is the type of player that we could look at as a better NFL player than a college performer.

