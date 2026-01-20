Three Potential Jaguars Cap Casualties Candidates This Offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the 2026 offseason with new expectations--brighter, bolder, and bigger than ever following their amazing season, which featured winning the AFC South, hosting a playoff game, and a career year from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This comes in the first season of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, who have a challenging offseason ahead.

In the coming months, the Jaguars will have to navigate an offseason without a first-round selection—used to acquire two-way star Travis Hunter—while also being $21.9 million over the salary cap, according to OverTheCap. In his first full offseason as general manager, Gladstone will have to make some difficult decisions, including those involving key players with substantial contracts. Let's look at three potential cap casualty candidates.

Arik Armstead, defensive line

$2.2 million in savings pre-June 1

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for yards just shy of the goal line as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) and safety Antonio Johnson (26) combine to make the tackle during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm going to be blunt: the Jaguars won't have an easy time getting significant savings with their salary cap from players due to the contracts handed down from the previous regime, making it almost impossible not have a high dead money cap, some of which are nearly $15 million. Still, the Jaguars should look to get younger, especially in the defensive trenches.

After a strong first half, Armstead's performance cooled significantly for the rest of the way, and he was not much of a major impact on defense late into the campaign. While he did have 5.5 sacks on the year, Armstead is 33 years old on an older defense. He could be let go regardless of his dead money figure.

Foyesade Oluokun, linebacker

$2.5 million in savings pre-June 1

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scores a touchdown but is injured on the play as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) makes contact during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When I mean difficult decisions, this is one of them. One of the most productive linebackers in the NFL resides in Jacksonville for the time being, as Oluokun remains a strong presence at the position. However, at 31-years old, a regression should be expected at such a physical position.

If Oluokun is to be let go, look for the Jaguars to have Devin Lloyd as their clear-cut top inside linebacker, with Ventrell Miller seeing significant playing time alongside Jack Kiser and a potential rookie linebacker.

Patrick Mekari, right guard

$3.5 million in savings post-June 1

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This could be a move the Jaguars make later in the offseason as they establish more depth and youth along an offensive line that is in desperate need of competition. Mekari has had a sufficient first season in Jacksonville, but his play was too inconsistent for my liking, and I believe there could be replacements readily available with Wyatt Milum or another offseason addition. Once Gladstone has his guard situation figured out, he could look to move Mekari in an admission of missing on the 29-year-old lineman.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.