Five Realistic Free Agent Targets for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL are less than a week away from another crazed free agency period.

Yes, this year's free agency class lacks some luster. And yes, the Jaguars have limited cap space and are not seen as fits for many of the top free agents. With names like Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne set to hit free agency, the Jaguars have plenty of moving pieces ahead of next week.

With this in mind, here are a few free agents who think could be realistic fits for the Jaguars over the course of the next week and beyond.

LB Leo Chenal

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars are going to lose Devin Lloyd to free agency, Leo Chenal might be a suitable replacement at the right price. That price is still to be determined, but it certainly does not appear Chenal is going to have the type of market Lloyd could have. Considering Chenal's scheme fit with the Jaguars and Anthony Campanile, though, it is hard to make the argument the Jaguars couldn't replicate some of what they are losing in Lloyd for a significantly smaller chunk of the cost.

Chenal has been a proven difference-maker in pass coverage and as a blitzer, which are the two biggest areas the Jaguars are going to need to replace Lloyd in. Perhaps this is too big of a name for the Jaguars to consider this offseason, but the fit and opportunity make a lot of sense for both sides.

DL Javon Hargrave

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While the Minnesota Vikings have yet to officially release Javon Hargrave, it would be jarring if that is not the outcome since he does not seem like a player with a contract most teams want to touch. Once he is a free agent, however, he makes plent of sense for the Jaguars to consider when you factor in his traits and production.

Hargrave is an older player, but he can still be a disruptive pass-rusher in the middle of a defense. He missed 2024 with injury but, all things considered, rebounded last season. He doesn't make sense at his current price, but he could be a bargain once the Vikings let him go.

CB Rasul Douglas

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A solid veteran player with a ton of experience and production, plus ties to the Jaguars' coaching staff. Rasul Douglas just checks a lot of boxes for the Jaguars in regard to his fit, and he could be a heck of a bargain considering the strength of the cornerback group in both free agency and in the draft.

If Douglas signs for less money than Greg Newsome does, for example, it would be hard to say that the Jaguars shouldn't pursue him consider the level of play he would develop. Perhaps it depends on what happens with the Jaguars other free agent cornerback, Montaric Brown, but Douglas is a name that certainly makes sense.

RB Rachaad White

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rachaad White might seem a bit redundant with LeQuint Allen Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten, but perhaps that doesn't hurt his case. The Jaguars seem to like specific traits in their running backs such as ability in the passing game and the ability to break tackles, and White fits both of those descriptions.

There is also the point that White has history with head coach Liam Coen, who was his offensive coordinator in 2024 when he had one of the best years of his career. Coen has proven that he can get the best out of White, and he could do it at a cost.

DL Logan Hall

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Logan Hall has not had the career the Buccaneers' front office likely hoped for when they selected him with the No. 33 pick in 2022, but he is just one year off of a 5.5-sack season where he showed some potential as a pass-rusher. The Jaguars need to find a better solution for interior pass-rush questions, and Hall is a logical fit as long as his market does not spiral out of control.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.