Former MVP Matt Ryan Delivers Huge Praise to Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to see franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence turn a corner, and people around the NFL are taking notice.

One of those who has been impressed by Lawrence's recent surge is former MVP and Atlanta Falcons long-time starter Matt Ryan, who had big praise for Lawrence after his performance in the Jaguars' win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan Lauds Lawrence

Speaking on CBS Sports, Ryan made it clear what has impressed him so much about what Lawrence and the Jaguars have shown in recent weeks. Lawrence himself is in the midst of one of his best stretches of his career, and the last two weeks have shown him play near-flawless football.

"Most consistent football he's played in his career." - @M_ryan02 likes what he's seeing from Trevor Lawrence right now pic.twitter.com/mImmsEkqcI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

"I think Trevor Lawrence, the last couple of weeks, it's been the most consistent football he's played in his career. There's a maturation, there's a comfort level that's coming of understanding what's being asked from him," Ryan said.

"We've talked about it before, but the pickup of Jakobi Meyers to use him the ability to attack the middle of the football field, we're seeing Brian Thomas do that same thing, both on the outside and the inside. This is a good football team, and like you said, an opportunistic defense has taken the football away."

1Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field following a game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lawrence is starting to peak at the right time under new head coach Liam Coen, and the 9-4 Jaguars are taking advantage of it. For a respected former top quarterback like Ryan to notice it, it is clear the Jaguars as a franchise have seen the same thing from their fifth-year passer.

"You just try to take it week by week and keep coaching up things that need to get improved upon and working on things that we're doing well. So, look, you hit strides at different times in different seasons. It's just the way it goes. And try not to overthink it," Coen said on Monday.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Try not to dive into too many what-ifs and this-and-thats; you just kind of keep coaching. You keep the standards high and the expectations high. And I thought he rose to the occasion yesterday and played at a high level. He was really accurate, really had the two drops too, that you can understand a little bit in the elements, but I thought it was one of his more accurate games, big plays that we needed on critical third downs. So hopefully we can continue to ride the momentum.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.