Ex-Jaguar Cecil Shorts Gives Tough Take on Trevor Lawrence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Let it rip.
That was the advice Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said he gave struggling fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But as one former Jaguars receiver explained, it is not quite that easy.
Cecil Shorts Sounds Off
Former Jaguars wide receiver Cecil Shorts joined 1010XL to discuss the state of Lawrence's place as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback and his path moving forward, and he detailed why the answer to the Lawrence question might not be an easy one.
"Like, how can you be comfortable in something you're just getting into, right? So, like, from a player standpoint, it's hard to let it rip and let it loose, like you mentioned all the stuff that's being said about you, but you're also still learning the offense," Shorts said.
"You're still learning how to get comfortable in this particular offense. You're still trying to throw the ball to guys who are dropping the ball consistently. You're still trying to throw the ball down the field and find guys that are open and you got pressure. I mean, you how many times has he been sacked the last four games? It's a lot that goes into it."
"And I'll be honest with you, it might be a situation where I wouldn't be surprised if they move on him from at the end of the year, just because he has not lived up to what he's supposed to live up to," Shorts said. Not that he's a bad player, but sometimes I'm looking at Sam Darnold -- a fresh start somewhere else could be the best thing for him."
"And I hate to look at that in a way, because it's still mid-season, you still trying to make the playoffs and make this push. But I'm just thinking big picture here, like it's hard for Trevor because of all the adversity he went through his first, whatever amount of years, right on top of his injuries and his mishaps, I'm not taking anything away from him. I'm not trying to not hold him accountable."
Lawrence ranks near the bottom of most quarterback metrics this season and has thrown just 10 touchdowns in nine starts. The hiring of Liam Coen was supposed to turn his development around, but this season has felt more like a step backward than anything else.
"But we if we call it what it is, it's a lot that he has to go through with different coaches, different terminology, different reads, different quarterback coaches saying this thing and that thing and this thing and that thing, and it changes every couple years, because you get it every couple years you get a new coach," Shorts said.
"So now, how can I get comfortable in the system when this coach is telling me one thing two years later, this coach is telling me another thing three years later, this coach tell me, let it rip, and it's not a knock on the coaches either. It's just what it is. It's been too transient. It's been too much going on for him to be consistently good.
