Jaguars' Robert Hainsey Reflects on Playoff Magnitude

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey has been around plenty of big games in his career. Sunday, he has one of the biggest.

Hainsey knows exactly what to expect from the playoff atmosphere the Jaguars are entering in their Wild Card battle with the Buffalo Bills. Hainsey started two playoff games for the Buccaneers in 2023, and now will return to the NFL's tournament of its very best this Sunday.

Watch Hainsey Discuss Below

“It's exciting. It definitely does kick up a little bit, but this is exactly where you want to be," Hainsey said on Monday when asked about the energy of the moment.

"This is why we play the game is to get to this opportunity and it's just another opportunity. It's the next one, it's the most important one, and we’ve got to do everything we can this week, like we've done all year to put ourselves in the best position to win this game through our technique and fundamentals, through our planning, through our preparation. Like I said, those are the things that are going to matter more now.”

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Signed in March to lead the offensive line and ease the transition to head coach Liam Coen's offense, Hainsey was voted an offensive captain before the season and has been a steadying source for a much-improved offensive line. With a Bills' defense that features big names all over their front, Hainsey's place in the offense will be critical on Sunday.

Hainsey has risen to every occassion for the Jaguars this season. Now, he will look to do once more as the Jaguars use their homefield advantage to counteract one of the NFL's top franchises.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Huge. This is where I think that home field advantage is the biggest thing ever in the playoffs. I mean, I know it's going to be rowdy. I know the people are excited. I don't think we have to tell them that we need them there because they know it and they're going to be ready," Hainsey said.

"All the fans are going to be ready, they're going to have a great time. But those playoff atmospheres, that's exciting stuff that feels good. When you come in when you have a home game and as an offensive player, you're on the sideline while their offense is out there and it's loud. You're like, ‘This is great,’ because I know how bad that sucks for them. And so like, I'm glad that they have to deal with it right now.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.