Jaguars Rule Out Talented Weapon vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a key playmaker against the Indianapolis Colts .

The Jaguars officially downgraded rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten to out on Saturday after he was initially listed as questionable for the rematch with the Colts.

Tuten's Status

Tuten , who will not travel with the Jaguars to Indianapolis, first injured his finger against the New York Jets in Week 15. As a result of the injury, the Jaguars promoted LeQuint Allen to the No. 2 running back role and signed DeeJay Dallas to be their second kick-returner across from Allen while Tuten is on the mend,

While the Jaguars have the offensive depth and firepower to survive missing Tuten for at least another week, it does not bode well for the Jaguars' hopes to revitalize a running game that has lagged behind over the last month,

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) catches a kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“It's a little bit of a combination I think of, okay, you're a running team, if you will, early on in the season. And the pass game was the thing that needed to catch up in a lot of ways. And then you take time and detail and work on some of those things, and then you look at, okay, what is our quarterback doing well, and wanting to continue to foster that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week about the issues running the ball.

"And early on we were seeing probably a little bit more single high because we were running it more and a little bit more man coverage, which now you're saying as a coach, well they got one more than we really want to have to block. Let's try to throw it. As we start to maybe do that better and see maybe a little bit more honest coverages and structures, then we've got to make sure we pick and choose the right spots to be able to get those off."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But we also have to sustain blocks longer at the first and second level, we've got to finish better. We also need to block well on the perimeter, which I think our wide outs did a really nice job last week of actually blocking on the perimeter.

But those are things that it's not just one guy and it's not just one play or scheme. It's okay making sure that you're trying to run it versus shell if you can, but man, they got an extra hat in there, who cares? We’ve got to make them miss; we’ve got to make a block, whatever it is. I think it just, sometimes it's this (motions), but for us to really go where we need to go, that needs to balance out.”

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

