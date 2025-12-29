Game Balls From Jaguars' Latest Triumph Over Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

Offense: Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) is forced out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts used Sauce Gardner to follow Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers did his most damage on shorter throws. This meant the Jaguars turned to Parker Washington as their leading receiver for the second week in a row, and Washington once again came up with a statement performance. Washington led the Jaguars in receiving with eight catches for 115 yards, and could have had an even better day if not for Trevor Lawrence's first-half interception.

Lawrence, to his own credit, was considered for this week after he had another impressive performance. Lawrence started off red-hot and made several big throws against pressure, while scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Lawrence continued his late-season heater and will carry momentum into next week.

Defense: Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I am going to go with Montaric Brown this week. The Jaguars' fourth-year cornerback has had a terrific season on the outside and he once again had an impressive performance in Week 17, recording two pass breakups that sure felt like a lot more. Brown's best play of the day came when he knocked a deep pass out of Alec Pierce's hands downfield, the second week in a row he has made a play downfield to disrupt a big completion.

Jarrian Jones got some thought here after his big-time interception. As did Travon Walker, who recorded a sack, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in what was an incredibly disruptive game for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Special Teams: Cam Little

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) reacts after a field goal in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have arguably the best kicker in the NFL since the bye week, especially after Cameron Dicker's stinker of a performance against the Texans on Saturday. Cam Little hasn't missed a kick since the Jaguars went to London two months ago, and he was once again a major factor on Sunday with three second-half field goals.

It would have been likely four field goals, too, had the Jaguars opted for a late kick over a fourth-down try. Little has been can't-miss for months now, and Sunday was no different.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.