Game Balls From Jaguars' Blowout of Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was another masterpiece from Trevor Lawrence, who once again didn't make a single throw or decision that made you scratch your head. He had great command of the offensive line and checked the Jaguars into some really successful plays on offense. He continued to push the ball downfield and stay aggressive while staying efficient at the same time, and it just seems like he can't do wrong with the way he is playing.

Maybe eventually he will revert back to the mean. Perhaps this is the new norm in Duval, though, and the always-talented Lawrence has finally met his elite potential. He sure looked like it in his playoff-tuneup against a bad Titans team.

Defense: Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) celebrates a pick six during the second quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best stories of the Jaguars' entire season is Antonio Johnson, who recorded his fifth pick of the season on Sunday and returned it for a 59-yard touchdown to officially break the game open. Johnson has taken an astronomical leap for the Jaguars' defense and has become a key piece to their secondary, and Sunday was another example why.

Johnson has been one of the NFL's best tackling safeties this season, and he once again showed up for the Jaguars in that regard against an undermanned Titans team. Johnson is PFF's No. 1 graded safety of the entire season, and it is not hard to see why this is the case after the run he has been on in recent weeks and months.

Special Teams: Cam Little

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) follows his point after try during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars just might have the NFL's best kicker. If not, he is well on his way, Cam Little made another outrageous kick after the Titans went for it from their own 49 and failed. As a result of the end-of-half scenario, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was able to confidently trot his second-year kicker out there for a 67-yard attempt.

Little absolutely drilled the kick into the teeth of a rabid Jaguars fan base, putting the final nail in the Titans' coffin before halftime. In the last six months or so, he has made field goals of 67, 68, and 70 yards. That is outrageous and makes the Jaguars able to score from essentially midfield and beyond.

