Game Balls From Jaguars' Pivotal Road Win Over Cardinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 27-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Offense: Brenton Strange
This was a tough one because a few players could have earned it, including Travis Etienne, Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington. Heck, even Trevor Lawrence had some big-time moments despite the four-turnover performance. But ultimately, this week's game ball goes to the returning Brenton Strange, who made quite the impact after missing the last five games with injury.
Strange led the Jaguars in receiving on Sunday, catching all five of his targets for 93 yards and looking every bit the explosive playmaker that he was for the offense before his injury. Expect for him to be even better moving forward as he continues to get healthy, too.
Defense: Dennis Gardeck
There are a few players who deserve to be recognized here. Antonio Johnson might have had his best game of his NFL career, Josh Hines-Allen was a force all game and got a late sack, and Devin Lloyd recorded a staggering five quarterback hits as he consistently harrased Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals' pass-heavy offense.
This time, though, we are giving the nod to Jaguars veteran linebacker Dennis Gardeck. Gardeck was certainly playing with a chip on his shoulder as he played against his former team, and it paid off with his best performance in what was already a very solid season. Gardeck recorded 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits and was constantly the one putting the pressure on Brissett. Gardeck has been Mr. Reliable for the Jaguars' defense this season,
Special Teams: Cam Little
Cam Little has been maybe the NFL's best kicker since the bye week a month ago, back when everyone was wondering if the Jaguars needed to find a new option to at least push Little at kicker. Little has been 8-of-8 on field goals in the last four weeks, including going 2-of-2 with a pair of 52-yard kicks on Sunday against the Cardinals.
Parker Washington deserves a genuine nod after a 43-yard punt return that gave the Jaguars some life. But for today, Little deserves to be the one who walks tall.
