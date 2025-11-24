5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Stressful Win Over Cardinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped Arizona with a wild 27-24 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the latest in a long line of stress-inducing games from head coach Liam Coen's squad
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' big win over the Cardinals? We break it down below.
Trevor Lawrence Rollercoaster Keeps Going
The Trevor Lawrence rollercoaster is alive and well. This felt, once again, like the ultimate Trevor Lawrence game. Few quarterbacks are as volatile on a down-by-down, drive-by-drive basis. And you know what? Who cares. The Jaguars are finding a way to win games. Sure it might not be sustainable. It actually absolutely isn't. But this new Jaguars regime is finding a way to win in year one because their rollercoaster of a quarterback just happens to hit his highs at some key moments.
There is no excusing Lawrence's four turnover day. Yes, Calais Campbell tipped one of his three interceptions and the Jaguars had a blown protection on his early fumble. But we have seen enough Lawrence to understand that it wasn't a fluke. What also was not a fluke, though, is that Lawrence was 6-of-9 for 90 yards and a touchdown on the final three drives of the game. This is who he is, and the Jaguars are embracing it.
*Jim Mora voice* Playoffs?
The Jaguars have made the playoffs just twice in the Shad Khan era, but they have a real chance to do so a third time in 2025. Considering the expectations most outside of Jacksonville had for the first year of the Liam Coen era, this year has already been a massive win to this point, and anything else will be gravy.
The Jaguars can't stamp their tickets quite yet, as those who watched the 2023 Jaguars remember. There are still six games left and a lot can happen. But three of those games are against some of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Jaguars have hung with
Interesting Decision at Cornerback
The Jaguars seemed to make an important move at cornerback, replacing veteran cornerback Greg Newsome with long-time backup cornerback Christian Braswell. Newsome has struggled at times since the Jaguars traded for him and had a holding penalty on a third-down incompletion that extended a Cardinals drive. Afterward, he was mostly seen on special teams.
We will see when Jourdan Lewis returns how the Jaguars stagger their secondary, but if Newsome does not start next week against the Tennessee Titans then we can assume he will not return in 2026 and the Tyson Campbell trade will officially become an NBA-style salary dump.
Jakobi Meyers Trade Keeps Aging Well
There is a real scenario where Jakobi Meyers has three touchdowns in his first three games with the Jaguars, which is bonkers considering he has called Duval home for just 19 days at this point. Meyers caught his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, was a Calais Campbell tip away from a second, and had a third wiped off the board in Houston two weeks ago due to a false start on the offensive line.
Meyers has been a security blanket in a mistake-prone offense that everyone involved badly needed. The Jaguars should start drawing up the extension now, because this is one trade that has already paid off and some.
Play of the Day
Lots of candidates here, and the Lawrence to Meyers touchdown deserves recognition. But I am going to go with Andrew Wingard's stellar pass breakup to end the game in overtime. He gets a lot of flak, but he made a massively impressive play to call game.
Get each of our Jaguars' live game threads this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.