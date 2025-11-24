Jaguar Report

5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Stressful Win Over Cardinals

What do we make of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild win over the Arizona Cardinals?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen greets Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on the field after the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped Arizona with a wild 27-24 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the latest in a long line of stress-inducing games from head coach Liam Coen's squad

So, what do we make of the Jaguars' big win over the Cardinals? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence Rollercoaster Keeps Going

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls out a play from the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trevor Lawrence rollercoaster is alive and well. This felt, once again, like the ultimate Trevor Lawrence game. Few quarterbacks are as volatile on a down-by-down, drive-by-drive basis. And you know what? Who cares. The Jaguars are finding a way to win games. Sure it might not be sustainable. It actually absolutely isn't. But this new Jaguars regime is finding a way to win in year one because their rollercoaster of a quarterback just happens to hit his highs at some key moments.

There is no excusing Lawrence's four turnover day. Yes, Calais Campbell tipped one of his three interceptions and the Jaguars had a blown protection on his early fumble. But we have seen enough Lawrence to understand that it wasn't a fluke. What also was not a fluke, though, is that Lawrence was 6-of-9 for 90 yards and a touchdown on the final three drives of the game. This is who he is, and the Jaguars are embracing it.

*Jim Mora voice* Playoffs?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have made the playoffs just twice in the Shad Khan era, but they have a real chance to do so a third time in 2025. Considering the expectations most outside of Jacksonville had for the first year of the Liam Coen era, this year has already been a massive win to this point, and anything else will be gravy.

The Jaguars can't stamp their tickets quite yet, as those who watched the 2023 Jaguars remember. There are still six games left and a lot can happen. But three of those games are against some of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Jaguars have hung with

Interesting Decision at Cornerback

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars seemed to make an important move at cornerback, replacing veteran cornerback Greg Newsome with long-time backup cornerback Christian Braswell. Newsome has struggled at times since the Jaguars traded for him and had a holding penalty on a third-down incompletion that extended a Cardinals drive. Afterward, he was mostly seen on special teams.

We will see when Jourdan Lewis returns how the Jaguars stagger their secondary, but if Newsome does not start next week against the Tennessee Titans then we can assume he will not return in 2026 and the Tyson Campbell trade will officially become an NBA-style salary dump.

Jakobi Meyers Trade Keeps Aging Well

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a real scenario where Jakobi Meyers has three touchdowns in his first three games with the Jaguars, which is bonkers considering he has called Duval home for just 19 days at this point. Meyers caught his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, was a Calais Campbell tip away from a second, and had a third wiped off the board in Houston two weeks ago due to a false start on the offensive line.

Meyers has been a security blanket in a mistake-prone offense that everyone involved badly needed. The Jaguars should start drawing up the extension now, because this is one trade that has already paid off and some.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) walks on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lots of candidates here, and the Lawrence to Meyers touchdown deserves recognition. But I am going to go with Andrew Wingard's stellar pass breakup to end the game in overtime. He gets a lot of flak, but he made a massively impressive play to call game.

