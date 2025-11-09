Game Balls From Jaguars' Heartbreaking Loss to Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were 13 minutes away from a sweep of the Houston Texans and a 6-3 record.
Instead, the Jaguars are now reeling after a 19-point blown lead vs. the Houston Texans doomed them to a 36-29 loss to drop them to 5-4.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their loss to the Texans. So, who gets game balls from Week 10?
Offense: Travis Etienne
It is slim pickings here. Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington were considered, but we will go with Etienne after he served as the most mistake-free part of an otherwise mistake-filled offense. It was tough sledding against an elite Texans defense, but he did finally find paydirt in the red-zone after missing multiple times last week.
Defense: Jarrian Jones
Jarrian Jones had some big shoes to fill in Week 10, stepping into the line up in place of injured veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Jones did more than his part to contribute to what should have been a smooth Jaguars win, picking off Davis Mills on the first drive, recording two tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.
Jones was at the wrong end of a defensive pass interference call at the end of the game, but that felt more like a missed call on a well-defended play than a true penalty, which is something the Jaguars have dealt with throughout the season.
Special Teams: Parker Washington
Also a candidate for the offensive game ball, Washington has quickly proven to be one of the best punt returners in the NFL. His return touchdown was his third punt returned for a touchdown of his career, the most in franchise history. Washington is the first player in the NFL since 2019 (RB Nyheim Hines) to post two punt return touchdowns in a single season
Washington has become a genuine weapon for the Jaguars on both offense and special teams, and it can be argued he has been one of their top playmakers all season. He seemingly does it weekly, and he did it again this week against the Texans.
