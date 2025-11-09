Jaguars Suffer Embarrassing Collapse to Throw Season Into Question
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to do two things in Week 10 in Houston.
One? Keep up in an intense playoff race in the AFC South and the AFC in general, and put the Houston Texans down for good by handing them their sixth loss of the season.
The Jaguars managed to leave H-Town with neither thanks to a collapse of epic proportions against the Houston Texans, with the Texans overcoming a late 19-point lead to defeat the Jaguars 36-29.
First Quarter
The Jaguars' defense came to play early on, with Jarrian Jones making a terrific play to intercept Davis Mills on the third play from scrimmage. Jones started at nickel corner in the place of injured veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis, making his first start of the season.
The Jaguars' drive quickly stalled after the interception, leading to a made 55-yard field goal from Cam Little. But the Jaguars got new life when the Texans were called for roughness on Denico Autry, giving the Jaguars the ball at the Texans' 22.
Despite the Jaguars getting a prime opportunity to get into the end zone, all they got was a shorter field goal attempt as another failed third down led to a 32-yard field goal from Cam Little to take an early 3-0 lead.
The Jaguars forced their second turnover of the game on the following kickoff, with Ventrell Miller forcing a fumble at the Texans' 19-yard line that was recovered by undrafted rookie defensive end Danny Striggow.
The Jaguars then leaned on Etienne to get them to the Texans' two-yard line, and Trevor Lawrence then found Jakobi Meyers for a two-yard touchdown ... before it was called back due to a false start on Chuma Edoga, taking the Jaguars back to the Texans' seven.
Shortly after, though, the Jaguars got back on the board as Lawrence found Parker Washington for a fantastic toe-tapping touchdown in the back of the end zone to give the Jaguars a 10-0 lead.
The Texans' offense began putting together a drive following the score, but a holding penalty drawn by Travon Walker and then a tackle for loss by Jarrian Jones doomed the Houston offense and gave the Jaguars the ball back with a chance to increase their lead.
The Jaguars' defense kept harassing the Houston offense on the next drive, with Arik Armstead recording a key third-down sack to get the Jaguars off the field. On the next snap, Parker Washington returned the punt 73 yards to give the Jaguars a 17-0 lead.
Second Quarter
The Texans managed to pick up chunk gains on the next few plays to get their first points of the day, with former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright hitting a 23-yard field goal to make it 17-3 in the Jaguars favor.
Penalties against the Texans pushed the Jaguars past midfield on the following drive, but the Jaguars then got in their own way with two false starts and a five-yard loss on a Bhayshul Tuten carry. Lawrence was able to hit Austin Trammell for a 15-yard gain to set up Little for a 53-yard field goal, which he made to make it 20-3.
The Jaguars let the Texans get right into scoring range a few plays later thanks to some big gains by Nico Collins and then a questionable roughing the passer flag on a Travon Walker sack of Mills. A few plays later, Woody Marks scored to make it 20-10 and at least put the Texans back in striking distance of the Jaguars.
The Jaguars drove the ball to midfield, but Derek Stingley made a fantastic one-handed interception on a pass to Trammell to keep the Jaguars from being able to score three points before halftime to make it 23-10.
Third Quarter
The Jaguars received the ball after halftime and Lawrence quickly found Meyers for a 23-yard gain, the sec catch of the day to this point by the Jaguars' newest passing weapon. Eventually, the Jaguars' drive stalled on third-down again and led to the Jaguars settling for a 33-yard Cam Little field goal to make it 23-10.
The Jaguars managed to then force a fourth-and-medium play near midfield on the next drive, with Jones once again making a massive play for the defense by knocking the pass out of Collins' hands on what first looked to be a solid chance at a conversion.
Meyers made another encouraging play on the following drive by coming down with a tough 11-yard contested catch. It was at first called short of the sticks, but a challenge from Liam Coen got them the first down near midfield. With that said, that quickly proved to be for nothing as backup guard Cole Van Lanen was called for holding and pushed the Jaguars into 1st-and-20.
Facing 3rd-and-long, the Jaguars managed to get a first down thanks to a fantastic catch-and-run by veteran tight end Johnny Mundt, who took a short pass 21 yards to pick up the first down and set the Jaguars up in Texans territory. Lawrence then found Trammell for an 18-yard gain to set the Jaguars up at the Texans' 16-yard line.
The Jaguars then finally got Etienne his red-zone touchdown after he struggled to score from close range last week, and the two-point conversion fail made it 29-10 after Etienne's six-yard touchdown run.
Fourth Quarter
Thanks to a 19-yard run by Nick Chubb and some more heroics from Collins, the Texans got it to the Jaguars' 18-yard line and then converted a 4th-and-2 to keep the drive alive. Mills then found Jayden Higgins for a 12-yard touchdown and Collins for a two-point conversion to keep the Texans in the game with 12:16 left in the game.
The Jaguars' entire next drive was then stalled as a result of Danielle Hunter. Hunter hit Etienne for a four-yard loss on second down before recording his third sack of the day on third down, forcing the Jaguars to punt for just the second time.
Collins once again hit the Jaguars with a dagger with an impressive 22-yard catch to set the Texans up in Jaguars territory. A 10-yard run by Marks then got the Texans to the Jaguars' 14-yard line, and Mills then found Schultz for a touchdown to make it 20-24 with 7:29 left in the game.
The Jaguars started with excellent field position on the following drive thanks to a 41-yard kickoff return by Bhayshul Tuten that got the Jaguars to their own 48-yard line. The Jaguars' struggles on third-down once again popped up, as Azeez Al-Shaair deflected Lawrence's third-down pass to force a punt and three-and-out for second drive in a row.
The Jaguars pined the Texans at their own seven-yard line and forced a 3rd-and-10, but Schultz once again burned the Jaguars on a 20-yard gain to keep the drive alive. The Texans then leaned on the ground game to push the Jaguars' defense around, and Jones was then called for pass interference on a deep target at Christian Kirk to get the Texans into scoring range.
The Jaguars were then officially put away as Mills scored the game-winning touchdown on a scramble late, while the Jaguars' only hope was to get the ball midfield and hope for another Cam Little moon shot. It appeared the Jaguars had done so until a hands to the face penalty on Edoga wiped out a big gain, and Lawrence was then pick-sixed by Sheldon Rankins on the final play of the game.
