Jaguars Must Smash Expectations Given for Week 9 Matchup
No one really knows what to expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars moving forward. Will they be more like the team that started 4-1 in the 2025 NFL season, notching win after win with explosive defensive playmaking and timely offensive execution? Or will the rest of the campaign look more like their two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams?
To be fair, the Jaguars looked completely lost going into their Week 8 bye. It wasn't just that they dropped two games in a row. It was the fact that they also had their identity ripped away from them in both defeats. Jacksonville's ground game was completely neutralized, its protection around Trevor Lawrence crumbled, its defense wasn't able to force any turnovers, and they continually gave up big, back-breaking plays to the opposition.
From a macro view, this team at 4-3 is ahead of schedule under first-year head coach Liam Coen. However, a close examination of the advanced stats and their last two performances raises some serious questions about the validity of their 4-1 start and their ability to be serious contenders this season.
Jaguars deserve the hesitancy shown for Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few things going for them in the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. Their bye week couldn't have come at a better time, offering them extra time off to collect themselves after a two-game backslide and correct their most glaring issues, a bulk of which comes down to a lack of execution.
Their schedule also gets significantly lighter after the break. That starts immediately with a matchup with the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. This could be a huge momentum builder for the Jaguars. Their defense gets to go against Geno Smith, one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league this season, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an opportunity to establish a rhythm versus a lackluster unit on the other side of the ball.
Jacksonville is favored on the road in this one, but not by much. The Jaguars are tabbed at -3 on the spread and listed at -174 on the moneyline by FanDuel. This could be a bounce-back week for both their offense and defense. The over/under is currently set at 44.5 points. If Jacksonville is hoping to reestablish itself as a legitimate playoff threat this season, it not only needs to win this game, but it needs to show that the three-point spread was far too low.
