Trevor Lawrence Free-Falling in AFC South QB Rankings
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, there was a significant amount of optimism that Trevor Lawrence could emerge as the AFC South's top quarterback this year. With the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring offensive guru Liam Coen as their new head coach, there were high hopes that he could do for T-Law what he did for Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024.
So far, Lawrence isn't having a career year. In fact, it's been the opposite. He currently has his lowest completion rate since he entered the league at just 58.7 percent. He's also on pace for his worst finish in passing touchdowns (not counting last season when he only played nine games), and second-highest interception total.
Clearly, T-Law had a lot of room for improvement going into the Jaguars' Week 8 bye. While he and his team had a break to recover from their two-game skid and try to address their most glaring issues, the rest of the AFC South continued their seasons. Nearly halfway through the season, Lawrence is closer to being the worst quarterback in the division than the best.
Trevor Lawrence needs to rebound
It's not a shocker that Trevor Lawrence is starting slowly. He's on his fourth head coach and third offensive system in five years. Head Coach Liam Coen's designs are meant to make life easy on the quarterback, but they also require quicker decisions, better accuracy, and more mental processing than any that T-Law has seen so far in his career.
Coen isn't just coaching to win in the immediate present. He wants to turn Lawrence into an elite quarterback, trusting him with more pre-snap decisions and letting him communicate plays without a wristband this year. However, the Jaguars quarterback needs to show some signs of improvement soon, as he backslid quite a bit following his game-winning drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5's Monday Night Football feature.
That's led to two straight losses for Jacksonville, and a deep tumble for Lawrence in the quarterback rankings. The New York Times' Jeff Howe currently has him 17th, moving the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud above him at 16 after his performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones claims the top spot in the AFC South at nine:
"Of course, Jones’ MVP-caliber performance to date — a 71.2 completion percentage, 2,062 yards, 13 touchdowns, three interceptions, four rushing scores and a league-best 7-1 record for Indianapolis — has validated the Colts’ decision to unseat Richardson. And big picture, Jones joins Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Geno Smith and Mac Jones as quarterbacks who have endured similar journeys and thrived on the other side, rewriting their own narratives. And because so much of their bounce-back successes occurred on budget-friendly contracts, the QBs have also represented extraordinary value to their teams."
The Jaguars will be hoping that Lawrence doesn't need a change of scenery to have his breakout, and that he'll find his rhythm in Liam Coen's system and cash in on all of his potential sooner rather than later.
