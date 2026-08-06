Good and Not So Good From Day 7 of Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence's Accuracy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars now have seven training camp practices under their belt, and things are starting to come together.

Day 7 was a more team-focused day of camp, with a big emphasis on special teams and 11-on-11 drills. With such a large focus on the Jaguars' offenses and defenses as whole units ahead of Friday's scrimmage, here are the ups and downs from Thursday's practice.

The Good

Trevor Lawrence Shows Off Accuracy

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fakes the keeper during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think Thursday was the most accurate Trevor Lawrence has been in camp so far, which says something because he has had several days where he has played at a high level. After a bad day for the offense on Tuesday, Lawrence and the passing game bounced back in a big way in Thursday's practice with several chunk gains. Lawrence was able to hit receivers in stride at different areas of the field all practice, layering throws to the second- and third-levels of the defense and sharing the wealth.

Thursday's version of Lawrence looked the most like Lawrence's red-hot offseason performances from the spring. It wasn't a flawless day by any means, but he was consistently making the right decisions and putting the ball in a good spot for his receiver to make a player, whether after the catch or at the catch point.

Brenton Strange & Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Penn State duo was fantastic on Day 7, which is hardly a surprise. Parker Washington has been arguably the top pass-catcher in all of training camp to this point and the fourth-year wide receiver had some of the best catches of the day, including a deep touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence. Washington's stock is seemingly going up with each practice, and it all feels deserved.

As for Strange, it felt like Thursday was the best day that Strange has had in camp to this point. He made several catches in team drills, including a catch-and-run that was his longest gain of training camp to this point. Strange should be set to have a career-season, and days like Thursday show you why that is the expectation.

Trajectory of Special Teams

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gives a thumbs up while talking with special teams Heath Farwell during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a focus on special teams during Thursday's practice, and it is easy to see the Jaguars once again finishing the year as one of the top special teams units. The Jaguars have the kicker, punter, and long snapper to be top-tier units, while special teams coordinator Heath Farwell confirmed the status of Parker Washington as punt returner and Rayuan Lane and Caleb Ransaw as gunners after Thursday's practice.

"Caleb Ransaw, has been a fantastic gunner. A different type of player; I anticipate him being a starting gunner, right there with Rayuan [Lane III]. And Rayuan, as you guys know, between those two guys, I think we have two of the better gunners in the National Football League," Farwell said on Thursday.

Special teams could be what helps set the Jaguars apart from their AFC South rivals and the rest of the conference's top teams. The unit has been stellar for years now, but it sure does seem like it is in a better spot now than it ever has been in before.

The Not So Good

The Backup QBs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) throws the ball during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' secondary got their hands on a ton of passes on Thursday, and it felt like nearly one of the plays happened against one of the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks. Preston Hodge intercepted Joey Aguilar during team drills while Nick Mullens and the backup offense had some sputtering moments in the passing game throughout the course of the day.

It feels like the Jaguars would have to make a serious move at the quarterback position if anything ever happened to Trevor Lawrence, because there are far too many turnovers from the backup quarterbacks through the first seven practices of the training camp. Any team would be in trouble if their starting quarterbackwent down, and this is especially true for the Jaguars right now.

Anyone Going Against Zach Durfee

Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) runs a drill during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is starting to become a theme whenever the Jaguars' backup defensive unit is on the field. Zach Durfee lines up against a quality offensive tackle, gets a quick pressure that would almost positively be a sack, and then runs back to the line of scrimmage to get ready to do it again. It feels like Durfee has constantly been around the quarterback all camp, and this continued with a big pressure on Trevor Lawrence on Thursday.

Several of the Jaguars' rookies have been impressive, especially their sixth-round receivers. But maybe no rookie has looked more dominant in their wins than Durfee, and it surely seems like he is a crash course for a genuine role in the Jaguars' pass-rush. Durfee has a crowded defensive end group to battle with, but he is earning that kind of consideration.

August Optimism?

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll be honest: this is the most optimisc I have been about a Jaguars team I have ever covered. It is early in camp, but I think the Jaguars look really good. I think they have the quarterback, the head coach, the weapons, the pass-rushers, the defensive backs, and the coordinators and asisstant coaches needed to go on a run. From my training camp perspective, I believe this is the best Jaguars team I have ever covered, a tenure that goes back to 2019.

There were a few ... less than impressive teams in that period, but that doesn't change what I have seen from these Jaguars. So, why is that in the not so good territory? Because I am not used to being this bullish and confident in the Jaguars at this time of the year. It is usually never a good sign to see a team peak in August, but I do not think that is the case here, either. But right now, most of the coverage on this Jaguars team is positive because, well, it deserves to be. It is up to the Jaguars to ensure that doesn't come back to bite anybody, because chips are getting pushed in.